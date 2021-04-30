Annual Information 2020

English Lithuanian

On 27 April 2021, the Annual General Meeting of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter ‘Telia Lietuva’ or ‘the Company’) Shareholders approved Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements, Consolidated Annual and Independent Auditor's Reports for the year ended 31 December 2020.

The audited results of Telia Lietuva Group for the year 2020 are the same as the results for the twelve months of 2020 that were announced on 29 January 2021: the audited consolidated Telia Lietuva Group revenue for the year 2020 amounted to EUR 398,083 thousand and profit for the period amounted to EUR 55,866 thousand. EBITDA for the year 2020 was EUR 134,915 thousand.

The Company also prepared Sustainability Report for the year 2020.



ENCL.

- Telia Lietuva, AB Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements, Consolidated Annual and Independent Auditor's Reports for the year ended 31 December 2020

- Presentation of Telia Lietuva AB Group results for the year 2020

- Sustainability Report of Telia Lietuva for the year 2020



Darius Džiaugys,

Head of Investor Relations,

tel. +370 5 236 7878,

e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt





Attachments