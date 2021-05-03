The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|992,091
|270.31
|268,168,617
|26 April 2021
|14,750
|295.64
|4,360,632
|27 April 2021
|14,410
|294.79
|4,247,986
|28 April 2021
|14,750
|298.35
|4,400,596
|29 April 2021
|14,500
|303.10
|4,394,957
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,050,501
|271.84
|285,572,788
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 1,050,501 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 1.45% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Attachment