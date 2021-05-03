Supervisory Board of AS Tallinna Vesi has approved the dividend proposal

English Estonian

Supervisory Board of AS Tallinna Vesi (hereinafter the Company) has approved the dividend proposal to pay the shareholders a dividend of €0.65 per A-share for the financial year of 2020. The proposal will be submitted for approval to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 03 June 2021. The share capital of the Company consists of 20 million A-shares and 1 preference share i.e. B-share. On 1 April 2021, the shareholders of AS Tallinna Vesi adopted the resolution to give consent to the Company for the acquisition of one B share with the nominal value of 60 (sixty) euros from the City of Tallinn and to pay the City of Tallinn 60 (sixty) euros for the B-share. The acquisition of B-share by the Company is completed and therefore no dividend payment will be made per B-share.



Company´s retained profits as of 31 December 2020 were €74,243,000, including the net profit for 2020 in the amount of €16,732,000. The proposed dividend payment amounts to €13,000,000.

Subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting, the dividend payment will be made on 29 June 2021 and the list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends is fixed based on the share ledger as at 23.59 on 18 June 2021.

Kristi Ojakäär

AS Tallinna Vesi

CFO



(+372) 62 62 262

kristi.ojakaar@tvesi.ee