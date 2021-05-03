ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|26-Apr-21
|56,458
|553.5088
|31,249,999.83
|27-Apr-21
|56,386
|554.2170
|31,250,079.76
|28-Apr-21
|56,687
|551.2674
|31,249,695.10
|29-Apr-21
|56,994
|548.3192
|31,250,904.48
|30-Apr-21
|57,559
|542.9127
|31,249,512.10
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
