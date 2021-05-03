Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

| Source: Glen Burnie Bancorp Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie, Maryland, UNITED STATES

GLEN BURNIE, Md., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Burnie Bancorp (“Bancorp”) (NASDAQ: GLBZ), the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie (“Bank”), today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Net income for the first quarter was $0.59 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted common share, as compared to $0.27 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted common share for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020.

Net loan balances decreased by $8.4 million, or 3.32%, during the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, driven primarily by a $6.0 million decline in the indirect automobile loan portfolio. Since the end of 2020, loan payoffs are creating significant headwinds and margin compression. On March 31, 2021, Bancorp had total assets of $436.7 million. Bancorp, the oldest independent commercial bank in Anne Arundel County, paid its 115th consecutive quarterly dividend on April 30, 2021.

“I am pleased to report outstanding results for the first quarter, highlighted by solid net income, continued strong asset quality metrics and linked quarter deposit growth of 5.5%, despite the continuing margin compression from persistently low interest rates. Our continued efforts to control interest expense, and deploy excess cash helped mitigate our declining net interest margin. Our credit quality and regulatory ratios remain strong and we are well-positioned for continued growth as our markets continue to show signs of recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said John D. Long, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The increase in our net income and earnings per share were primarily due to the $324,000 decrease in provision for credit losses, resulting from a reversal of provision of $80,000 for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to a $404,000 reversal of provision for the same period in 2021. This was largely due to our continued strong asset quality metrics reflecting better performance trends within the loan portfolio, overall improvement in economic conditions, including lower unemployment levels, and improvement in the economic forecast for March 2021 when compared to March 2020 under the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) accounting standard.”

Commenting on the first quarter results, Mr. Long continued, “As vaccine distribution is accelerated and Maryland counties begin to reopen and allow increased capacity for businesses, we are confident that most of our business customers will resume operating at full capacity. The focus in managing risks and maintaining safe and sound banking operations will continue to remain our highest priority.”

In closing, Mr. Long added, “In these very unusual times, our strength and resolve enable us to take exceptional care of our customers, employees and communities. Based on our capital levels, conservative underwriting policies, on- and off-balance sheet liquidity, strong loan diversification, and current economic conditions within the markets we serve, management expects to navigate the uncertainties associated with the pandemic and remain well-capitalized. We are closely monitoring the rapid developments regarding the pandemic and remain confident in our long-term strategic vision.”

Highlights for the First Three Months of 2021

Total interest income declined $0.3 million, or 9.7% to $3.2 million, driven by decreases in interest income on loans, partially offset by increases in interest income on investment securities, consistent with declines and increases, respectively, in the balances of these portfolios. Also contributing to the lower total interest income were lower market rates earned on overnight funds. Beyond pricing pressure/competition and the absolute low level of rates, the current economic outlook and prospects of a sustained historic low interest rate environment will likely continue to place pressure on net interest margin. Exacerbating the above, the Company has maintained significantly higher levels of excess balance sheet liquidity during the first quarter of 2021.

Effective January 1, 2021, the Company adopted the CECL accounting standard. The Company’s financial statements for periods prior to January 1, 2021, were prepared under the previous incurred loss accounting standard. The adoption of the CECL accounting standard during the first quarter of 2021 required us to recognize a one-time cumulative adjustment to our allowance for credit losses and a liability for potential losses related to the unfunded portion of our loans and commitments in order to fully transition from the incurred loss model to the CECL model. With the adoption of the CECL standard, we increased the balance of our allowance for credit losses related to outstanding loans by $1.6 million and increased our allowance for potential losses related to the unfunded portion of our loans and commitments by $0.5 million. The after-tax effect of this is a reduction of our retained earnings of $1.5 million.

As a result of minimal charge-offs, recoveries on previously charged off loans, reduction in our loan portfolio and strong credit discipline, we were able to recapture a portion of loan loss reserves in the first quarter of 2021.   Bancorp has strong liquidity and capital positions that provide ample capacity for future growth, along with the Bank’s total regulatory capital to risk weighted assets of 14.54% on March 31, 2021, as compared to 13.33% for the same period of 2020.

Return on average assets for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 was 0.58%, as compared to 0.28% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020. Return on average equity for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 was 6.68%, as compared to 2.98% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020.   Higher net income offset by lower average asset balances primarily drove the higher return on average assets, while higher net income primarily drove the higher return on average equity.

The book value per share of Bancorp’s common stock was $11.77 on March 31, 2021, as compared to $12.67 per share on March 31, 2020. The decrease primarily resulted from the CECL transition adjustment and unrealized losses on the Company’s fixed rate available for sale securities.

On March 31, 2021, the Bank remained above all “well-capitalized” regulatory requirement levels. The Bank’s tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was approximately 13.68% on March 31, 2021, as compared to 12.63% on March 31, 2020. Liquidity remained strong due to managed cash and cash equivalents, borrowing lines with the FHLB of Atlanta, the Federal Reserve and correspondent banks, and the size and composition of the bond portfolio.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $436.7 million on March 31, 2021, an increase of $17.2 million or 4.11%, from $419.5 million on December 31, 2020.   Investment securities were $134.9 million on March 31, 2021, an increase of $20.8 million or 18.28%, from $114.0 million on December 31, 2020.   Loans, net of deferred fees and costs, were $246.9 million on March 31, 2021, a decrease of $6.9 million or 2.73%, from $253.8 million on December 31, 2020.   Cash and cash equivalents increased $3.4 million or 9.11%, from December 31, 2020 to March 31, 2021.  

Total deposits were $368.9 million on March 31, 2021, an increase of $19.3 million or 5.52%, from $349.6 million on December 31, 2020. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $147.8 million on March 31, 2021, an increase of $15.2 million or 11.46%, from $132.6 million on December 31, 2020. Noninterest-bearing demand deposit balances increased, as customers maintained higher levels of liquidity due to economic uncertainty and increased stimulus payments. Interest-bearing deposits were $221.1 million on March 31, 2021, an increase of $4.1 million or 1.89%, from $217.0 million on December 31, 2020. Total borrowings were $31.2 million on March 31, 2021, an increase of $1.3 million or 4.45%, from $29.9 million on December 31, 2020.

As of March 31, 2021, total stockholders’ equity was $33.5 million (7.67% of total assets), equivalent to a book value of $11.77 per common share. Total stockholders’ equity on December 31, 2020, was $37.1 million (8.84% of total assets), equivalent to a book value of $13.05 per common share. The reductions in the ratios of stockholders’ equity to total assets was due to higher asset balances from increased levels of cash equivalents and investment securities, along with decreases to equity from the decline in market value of the Company’s available-for-sale securities portfolio and the $1.5 million impact of the adoption of the CECL accounting standard for credit losses. Included in stockholders’ equity on March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, were unrealized gains (net of taxes) on the Company’s available-for-sale investment securities and derivative contracts totaling $0.5 million and unrealized losses (net of taxes) of $1.9 million, respectively. This decrease in unrealized gains primarily resulted from increasing market interest rates during the first quarter of 2021, which decreased the fair value of the investment securities.

Asset quality, which has trended within a narrow range over the past several years, has remained sound and reflected no pandemic-related impact on March 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets, which consist of nonaccrual loans, troubled debt restructurings, accruing loans past due 90 days or more, and other real estate owned, represented 1.15% of total assets on March 31, 2021, as compared to 1.22% on December 31, 2020.   The allowance for credit losses was $2.9 million, or 1.18% of total loans, as of March 31, 2021, compared to $1.5 million, or 0.58% of total loans, as of December 31, 2020. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $478,000 as of March 31, 2021 compared to $33,000 as of December 31, 2020. Net recoveries of previously charged off loans were $274,000 or 0.44% of average loans on an annualized basis for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to net recoveries of $240,000 or 0.36% of average loans on an annualized basis for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Review of Financial Results

For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

Net income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 was $0.59 million, as compared to $0.27 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020. The increase was predominantly driven by credit reserve releases of $404,000 compared to credit reserve releases of $80,000 in the prior year.

Net interest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 totaled $2.88 million, as compared to $3.05 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020. Average earning-asset balances increased $33 million to $399 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, as compared to $366 million for the same period of 2020.   Although deposit driven excess liquidity fueled average interest-earning asset growth, competitive loan origination pressures as well as a low interest rate environment drove the decrease in average interest-earning asset yields.

Net interest margin for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 was 2.93%, as compared to 3.34% for the same period of 2020, a decrease of 0.41%. Higher average balances combined with lower yields on interest-earning assets, and lower cost of funds on interest-bearing liabilities and higher noninterest-bearing deposits were the primary drivers of the results. The average balance on interest-earning assets increased $33 million while the yield decreased 0.66%. The cost of funds decreased 0.22% from 0.53% to 0.31%.   While the strong deposit inflows are creating excess liquidity in the short-term that impacts our net interest margin, we believe we are well positioned to generate higher revenue in the future as these funds are redeployed into higher yielding earning assets.

The negative provision for loan losses for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 was $404,000, as compared to a negative provision of $80,000 for the same period of 2020. The decrease for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, when compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, primarily reflects a $40.4 million decrease in the reservable balance of the loan portfolio (excluding PPP loans) and $343,000 decrease in net charge offs.

Noninterest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 was $247,000, as compared to $255,000 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020.

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, noninterest expense was $2.83 million, as compared to $3.04 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020. The primary contributors to the $0.21 million decrease, when compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 were decreases in salary and employee benefits, occupancy and equipment expenses, legal, accounting, and other professional fees, loan collection costs and other expenses, offset by increases in data processing and item processing services and telephone costs.

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, income tax expense was $106,000 compared with $75,000 for the same period a year earlier. The effective tax rate was 15.20%, compared with 21.91% for the same period a year ago.  

Glen Burnie Bancorp Information

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Founded in 1949, The Bank of Glen Burnie® is a locally owned community bank with 8 branch offices serving Anne Arundel County. The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business including the acceptance of demand and time deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates automobile loans through arrangements with local automobile dealers. Additional information is available at www.thebankofglenburnie.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical financial information, may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s actual results in the future to differ materially from its historical results and those presently anticipated or projected. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

     
GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY    
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS     
(dollars in thousands)     
      
 March 31, March 31, December 31,
  2021   2020   2020 
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited)
ASSETS     
Cash and due from banks$2,130  $2,658  $2,117 
Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 38,344   15,413   34,976 
   Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 40,474   18,071   37,093 
      
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 134,897   70,172   114,049 
Restricted equity securities, at cost 1,062   1,199   1,199 
      
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 246,853   276,960   253,772 
   Less: Allowance for credit losses(1) (2,921)  (1,918)  (1,476)
   Loans, net 243,932   275,042   252,296 
      
Real estate acquired through foreclosure 575   705   575 
Premises and equipment, net 3,793   3,900   3,853 
Bank owned life insurance 8,219   8,062   8,181 
Deferred tax assets, net 1,646   611   142 
Accrued interest receivable 1,277   970   1,302 
Accrued taxes receivable 75   1,174   116 
Prepaid expenses 410   374   318 
Other assets 364   220   362 
   Total Assets$ 436,724  $ 380,500  $ 419,486 
      
LIABILITIES     
Noninterest-bearing deposits$147,822  $113,264  $132,626 
Interest-bearing deposits 221,101   208,516   216,994 
   Total Deposits 368,923   321,780   349,620 
      
Short-term borrowings 31,244   20,000   29,912 
Defined pension liability 290   323   285 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,792   2,540   2,576 
   Total Liabilities 403,249   344,643   382,393 
      
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     
Common stock, par value $1, authorized 15,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 2,845,104, 2,842,040, and 2,830,358 shares as of March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively. 2,845   2,830   2,842 
Additional paid-in capital 10,670   10,554   10,640 
Retained earnings 21,909   22,522   23,071 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain (1,949)  (49)  540 
   Total Stockholders' Equity 33,475   35,857   37,093 
   Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$ 436,724  $ 380,500  $ 419,486 
      
(1) Effective January 1, 2021, the Company applied ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (“ASC 326”), such that the allowance calculation is based on current expected credit loss methodology (“CECL”). Prior to January 1, 2021, the calculation was based on incurred loss methodology.


 
GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
    
   Three Months Ended March 31,
 2021
(unaudited)		 2020
(unaudited)
Interest income   
Interest and fees on loans$2,637  $3,071 
Interest and dividends on securities 505   381 
Interest on deposits with banks and federal funds sold 19   47 
   Total Interest Income 3,161   3,499 
    
Interest expense   
Interest on deposits 168   325 
Interest on short-term borrowings 116   126 
   Total Interest Expense 284   451 
    
   Net Interest Income 2,877   3,048 
Provision (release) for credit losses (404)  (80)
   Net interest income after provision (release) 3,281   3,128 
    
Noninterest income   
Service charges on deposit accounts 40   56 
Other fees and commissions 169   159 
Gain on securities sold/redeemed -   1 
Income on life insurance 38   39 
   Total Noninterest Income 247   255 
    
Noninterest expenses   
Salary and employee benefits 1,630   1,705 
Occupancy and equipment expenses 302   331 
Legal, accounting and other professional fees 213   252 
Data processing and item processing services 257   234 
FDIC insurance costs 42   51 
Advertising and marketing related expenses 22   25 
Loan collection costs 6   67 
Telephone costs 77   47 
Other expenses 279   328 
   Total Noninterest Expenses 2,828   3,040 
    
Income before income taxes 700   343 
Income tax expense (106)  (75)
    
   Net income $ 594  $ 268 
    
Basic and diluted net income per common share $ 0.21  $ 0.09 
    


GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY     
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020     
(dollars in thousands)         
          
       Accumulated  
   Additional   Other Total
 Common  Paid-in Retained Comprehensive Stockholders'
 Stock Capital Earnings (Loss) Equity
Balance, December 31, 2019$2,827 $10,525 $22,537  $(209) $35,680 
          
Net income -  -  268   -   268 
Cash dividends, $0.10 per share -  -  (283)  -   (283)
Dividends reinvested under dividend reinvestment plan 3  29  -   -   32 
Other comprehensive income -  -  -   160   160 
Balance, March 31, 2020$2,830 $10,554 $22,522  $(49) $35,857 
          
          
       Accumulated  
   Additional   Other Total
 Common  Paid-in Retained Comprehensive Stockholders'
 Stock Capital Earnings Income/(Loss) Equity
Balance, December 31, 2020$2,842 $10,640 $23,071  $540  $37,093 
          
Net income -  -  594   -   594 
Cash dividends, $0.10 per share -  -  (284)  -   (284)
Dividends reinvested under dividend reinvestment plan 3  30    -   33 
﻿Transition adjustment pursuant to adoption of ASU 2016-3 to adoption of ASU 2016-3     (1,472)    (1,472)
Other comprehensive loss -  -  -   (2,489)  (2,489)
Balance, March 31, 2021$2,845 $10,670 $21,909  $(1,949) $33,475 
          


THE BANK OF GLEN BURNIE        
CAPITAL RATIOS           
(dollars in thousands)           
            
          To Be Well
          Capitalized Under
      To Be Considered  Prompt Corrective
      Adequately Capitalized
  Action Provisions
 AmountRatio AmountRatio AmountRatio
As of March 31, 2021:           
(unaudited)           
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital$36,42513.68% $11,9824.50% $17,3076.50%
Total Risk-Based Capital$38,72014.54% $21,3028.00% $26,62710.00%
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital$36,42513.68% $15,9766.00% $21,3028.00%
Tier 1 Leverage$36,4258.99% $16,2064.00% $20,2575.00%
            
As of December 31, 2020:           
(unaudited)           
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital$36,44213.09% $12,5324.50% $18,1016.50%
Total Risk-Based Capital$37,95113.63% $22,2788.00% $27,84810.00%
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital$36,44213.09% $16,7096.00% $22,2788.00%
Tier 1 Leverage$36,4429.12% $15,9804.00% $19,9755.00%
            
As of March 31, 2020:           
(unaudited)           
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital$35,73012.63% $12,7264.50% $18,3826.50%
Total Risk-Based Capital$37,69813.33% $22,6248.00% $28,28010.00%
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital$35,73012.63% $16,9686.00% $22,6248.00%
Tier 1 Leverage$35,7309.34% $15,3094.00% $19,1375.00%
            


GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY  
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA      
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
        
        
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 March 31, December 31, March 31, December 31,
  2021   2020   2020   2020 
 (unaudited)(unaudited)(unaudited)(unaudited)
        
Financial Data       
Assets$436,724  $419,486  $380,500  $419,486 
Investment securities 134,897   114,049   70,172   114,049 
Loans, (net of deferred fees & costs) 246,853   253,772   276,960   253,772 
Allowance for loan losses 2,921   1,476   1,918   1,476 
Deposits 368,923   349,620   321,780   349,620 
Borrowings 31,244   29,912   20,000   29,912 
Stockholders' equity 33,475   37,093   35,857   37,093 
Net income 594   547   268   1,668 
        
Average Balances       
Assets$414,801  $413,056  $382,950   400,462 
Investment securities 118,606   115,209   70,779   88,088 
Loans, (net of deferred fees & costs) 248,920   262,976   281,335   277,074 
Deposits 355,538   344,508   320,606   336,394 
Borrowings 20,564   28,138   23,692   24,317 
Stockholders' equity 36,072   37,496   36,163   37,067 
        
Performance Ratios       
Annualized return on average assets 0.58%  0.53%  0.28%  0.42%
Annualized return on average equity 6.68%  5.80%  2.98%  4.50%
Net interest margin 2.93%  3.19%  3.34%  3.18%
Dividend payout ratio 48%  52%  105%  68%
Book value per share$11.77  $13.05  $12.67  $13.05 
Basic and diluted net income per share 0.21   0.19   0.09   0.59 
Cash dividends declared per share 0.10   0.10   0.10   0.40 
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 2,843,775   2,840,718   2,829,375   2,835,037 
        
Asset Quality Ratios       
Allowance for loan losses to loans 1.18%  0.58%  0.69%  0.58%
Nonperforming loans to avg. loans 1.79%  1.72%  1.46%  1.63%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual & 90+ past due loans 65.5%  32.6%  46.7%  32.6%
Net charge-offs annualize to avg. loans -0.44%  -0.36%  0.10%  -0.04%
        
Capital Ratios       
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 13.68%  13.09%  12.63%  13.09%
Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio 13.68%  13.09%  12.63%  13.09%
Leverage Ratio 8.99%  9.12%  9.34%  9.12%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 14.54%  13.63%  13.33%  13.63%
 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Maryland
                            
                            
                                Earnings
                            
                            
                                Finance
                            
                            
                                Glen Burnie Bancorp
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data