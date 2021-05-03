English French

IMPLEMENTATION OF A LIQUIDITY CONTRACT WITH NATIXIS ODDO BHF

Paris La Défense, May 3rd 2021 – NEXANS (ISIN code: FR0000044448, NEX), a global player in energy transition, announces having appointed ODDO BHF SCA and NATIXIS to implement a liquidity contract, starting on May 3rd, 2021, for a period of one year tacitly renewable.

This contract complies with the decision of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) n°2018-01 of July 2, 2018 related to the establishing of liquidity contracts on shares as accepted market practice and the standard contract of the Association française des marchés financiers (AMAFI).

This contract with NATIXIS ODDO BHF aims at improving Company’s shares trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

The following resources have been allocated to the liquidity account:

Six millions euros (6 millions euros)





The execution of the liquidity contract may be suspended upon occurrence of the following events or conditions:

when all conditions provided in Article 5 of the AMF Decision n°2018-01 July 2, 2018 are met;

if the share is listed outside the thresholds authorized by the Company’s Shareholders’ Meeting;

upon the Company request.





The liquidity contract may be terminated at any time and without prior notice by NEXANS, at any time by NATIXIS and/or ODDO BHF SCA subject to fifteen (15) calendar days' notice.

