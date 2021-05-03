BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Provides Update Regarding Delays in its Annual Filings

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W) today announces a delay in the filing of its annual financial statements and related MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020 (collectively, the "Annual Filings"). The Company did not file its Annual Filings by the regular filing deadline of April 30, 2021, due to delays in the auditing process. The delays are directly related to the volume of audit testing required given the significant growth experienced by the Company in 2020, are unique to the emerging cryptocurrency industry, and are not expected to continue in the future. The Company’s personnel are working diligently to complete the Annual Filings and the Company currently expects to file the Annual Filings on or about May 28, 2021.



The Company has made an application to the British Columbia Securities Commission, as its principal regulator, under National Policy 12-203 – Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults ("NP 12-203") requesting that a management cease trade order ("MCTO") be imposed in respect of the late filing of the Annual Filings. The issuance of a MCTO will not generally affect the ability of persons who are not officers or directors of the Company to trade in the Company’s securities. The MCTO will prohibit the chief executive officer, the chief financial officer, and possibly the directors or other officers of the Company from trading in securities of the Company for so long as the Annual Filings are not filed.

The Company confirms that it will satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 by issuing biweekly default status reports in the form of news releases so long as it remains in default of filing the Annual Filings.

On behalf of Board

Mark Binns

CEO

mark@biggdigitalassets.com

T:+1.844.515.2646

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io) and Netcoins (netcoins.ca).

Blockchain Intelligence Group (BIG) has developed a Blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUETM, enabling Law Enforcement, RegTech, Regulators and Government Agencies to visually track, trace and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank Verified®, offers a “risk score” for cryptocurrencies, enabling RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app.

For more information and to register to BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com. Or visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering and the Company’s beliefs about the future of crypto are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “will” or “believe” or variations of such words or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of BIGG. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BIGG can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from BIGG’s expectations include, consumer sentiment towards BIGG’s products and Blockchain technology generally, technology failures, competition, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, BIGG disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, BIGG undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.