BIGG Digital Assets Appoints Fraser Matthews as Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (TSXV: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), a leading innovator and owner of Netcoins , Blockchain Intelligence Group , and TerraZero , is pleased to announce the appointment of Fraser Matthews as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Mr. Matthews succeeds Dan Reitzik, who has been serving as Interim Chief Executive Officer.

As Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Matthews will lead BIGG’s next phase of growth, with a strategic focus on scaling its regulated digital asset infrastructure and strengthening its position within the global digital asset ecosystem. He will drive execution across the Company’s operating subsidiaries while advancing BIGG’s long-term strategy of building a trusted, compliant, and performance-driven digital asset platform.

Mr. Matthews will continue in his role as Chief Executive Officer of Netcoins, ensuring continuity of leadership and operational momentum. Under his leadership, Netcoins has delivered strong growth, with revenue increasing from $4.9 million in 2022 to $11.5 million in 2024 and annual trading volume surpassing $1 billion in 2025. Netcoins remains focused on expanding its product capabilities, enhancing its regulatory framework, and progressing toward submission of its CIRO application targeted for June 1, 2026.

“BIGG is uniquely positioned to build a leading global digital asset platform anchored by Netcoins’ strong operating performance and trusted brand,” said Fraser Matthews, CEO of BIGG Digital Assets and Netcoins. “Our priorities are clear: disciplined execution, responsible product innovation, and continued investment in regulatory and operational excellence as we advance toward CIRO registration. I appreciate the Board’s confidence and look forward to leading BIGG through its next chapter of growth.”

Mr. Matthews brings significant experience across capital markets, fintech, and digital assets, and has played an integral role in shaping BIGG’s strategy and operations. His appointment reflects the Board’s confidence in his leadership, strategic discipline and ability to deliver on BIGG’s long-term vision, delivering long-term shareholder value.

The Company thanks Mr. Reitzik for his service as Interim Chief Executive Officer and for his valuable leadership. To ensure continuity and an orderly transfer of responsibilities, Mr. Reitzik will provide consulting and transition services to the Company for a defined period, supporting the executive team and the Board as the Company advances its strategic objectives.

“On behalf of the Board, I thank Dan for his steady leadership and meaningful contributions during this important, pivotal period for BIGG,” said Lance Morginn, Chairman of the Board of BIGG Digital Assets. “Fraser has been integral to the Company’s strategic and operational progress, particularly through the performance of Netcoins. The Board is confident in his ability to execute BIGG’s strategy and drive long-term shareholder value.”

On Behalf of the Board

Lance Morginn

Chairman of the Board

ir@biggdigitalassets.com

778.819.3890



About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (TSXV: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W) owns, operates, and invests in crypto businesses that support a compliant and safe digital asset ecosystem. BIGG’s portfolio includes:

Netcoins – A regulated Canadian and American crypto trading platform.

– A regulated Canadian and American crypto trading platform. Blockchain Intelligence Group – Blockchain analytics and forensics solutions.

– Blockchain analytics and forensics solutions. TerraZero Technologies – Immersive Media, Metaverse and Web3 development.



BIGG believes the future of crypto is secure, compliant, and trusted.

Learn more at www.biggdigitalassets.com .

Netcoins is a crypto trading platform providing secure, regulated access to a growing range of digital assets. With a commitment to transparency and compliance, Netcoins serves both retail and institutional investors, offering a trusted way to buy, sell, stake and custody crypto in Canada. Learn more at www.netcoins.com .

Blockchain Intelligence Group provides digital asset forensics and blockchain analytics solutions supporting AML, investigations, and risk management for cryptocurrency activity. For more information, please visit www.blockchaingroup.io .

TerraZero is an immersive media and Web3 development company focused on creating next-generation virtual experiences for brands. Through its Intraverse platform, TerraZero offers immersive experience creation, advertising, data analytics, and digital events. For more information, please visit https://terrazero.com or contact hello@terrazero.com .

For more information and to register for BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at www.biggdigitalassets.com . Or visit SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

