CORRECTION: Vistin Pharma ASA : Key information relating to the cash dividend

This is a correction of the announcement from 30.04.2021, 11:22 CEST. Reason for the correction: Change of record date.
Vistin Pharma ASA : Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Vistin Pharma ASA
Dividend amount: NOK 0.5
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 20 May 2021
Ex-date: 21 May 2021
Record date: 25 May 2021
Payment date: 3 June 2021
Date of approval: 20 May 2021
For further information, please contact:
Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97 05 36 21
alexander.karlsen@vistin.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.