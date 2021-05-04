CORRECTION: Vistin Pharma ASA : Key information relating to the cash dividend

This is a correction of the announcement from 30.04.2021, 11:22 CEST. Reason for the correction: Change of record date.



Vistin Pharma ASA : Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Vistin Pharma ASA

Dividend amount: NOK 0.5

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 20 May 2021

Ex-date: 21 May 2021

Record date: 25 May 2021

Payment date: 3 June 2021

Date of approval: 20 May 2021





For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen

CFO

+47 97 05 36 21

alexander.karlsen@vistin.com





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



