BioXcel Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (“BioXcel” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced that Dr. Vimal Mehta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BioXcel, will participate in two upcoming virtual healthcare investor conferences.



Presentation Details:

Event: BofA Securities 2021 Virtual Health Care Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Time: 8:45 AM ET





Event: UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference

Format: Corporate Presentation

Date: Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Live webcasts from the BofA and UBS presentations and accompanying presentation materials will be accessible through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.bioxceltherapeutics.com. Following the conferences, the webcasts will be archived on the BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. website for at least 30 days.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. BioXcel's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BioXcel's two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, an investigational, proprietary, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation and opioid withdrawal symptoms, and BXCL701, an investigational, orally administered, systemic innate immunity activator in development for the treatment of aggressive forms of prostate cancer and advanced solid tumors that are refractory or treatment naïve to checkpoint inhibitors. For more information, please visit www.bioxceltherapeutics.com.

