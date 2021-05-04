Flexera Named First Partner Verified for Oracle Fusion Middleware

ITASCA, Ill., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, the company that helps organizations maximize the value of their technology investments, today announces it is the first verified partner for Oracle Fusion Middleware. With Oracle Middleware spend rapidly increasing, monitoring compliance is becoming a growing challenge for IT organizations. Optimization of Oracle Middleware can save an organization significant budget dollars that can be reallocated to other Oracle products or initiatives.



However, Oracle doesn’t accept measurement data from all third-party tools; this is restricted to only a few select partners.

Flexera is a long-standing Oracle partner that has been continuously verified as a third-party tool vendor, which allows Flexera customers to evaluate their Oracle estate within our solutions. By using Flexera solutions, IT leaders can conduct a detailed evaluation of their currently deployed Oracle estate.

Oracle has expanded its verification program to include data collection for Oracle Fusion Middleware. Flexera is the first and—so far—only partner to be verified for this new capability.

“We’re proud to be the first vendor verified for Oracle Fusion Middleware,” said Marie Godfrey, SVP Products for Flexera. “This verification will give our customers unprecedented insight into their IT estate, enabling better-informed decisions that lead to a more strategically optimized and leveraged Oracle investment.”

Now Flexera One and FlexNet Manager Suite users can start to collect the additional data from Oracle Fusion Middleware and achieve outcomes in the GLAS evidence archive file together with Oracle Database.

With the new Oracle Fusion Middleware verification, organizations can better manage hardware infrastructure and deployed Oracle programs. End users can create compliance reports in minutes, and can quickly see if enough licenses are available to cover the current deployment.

Flexera delivers IT management solutions that enable enterprises to accelerate the return on their technology investments. We help organizations inform their IT with total visibility into complex hybrid ecosystems, so they can transform their IT by rightsizing across all platforms, reallocating spend, reducing risk and charting the most effective path to the cloud.

Our technology value optimization solutions are delivered by 1,300+ team members helping more than 50,000 customers achieve their business outcomes. To learn more, visit flexera.com

