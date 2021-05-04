IPG Photonics Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Demand Recovery Strengthens, Driving Revenue of $346 Million and Earnings per Diluted Share of $1.26

Eugene A. Scherbakov to become CEO and Valentin P. Gapontsev to transition to Executive Chairman of the Board

OXFORD, Mass., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. In a separate press release, the Company announced CEO transition, which is effective immediately.

Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions, except per share data and percentages) 2021 2020 Change Revenue $ 345.6 $ 249.2 39 % Gross margin 47.5 % 41.3 % Operating income $ 88.8 $ 44.8 98 % Operating margin 25.7 % 18.0 % Net income attributable to IPG Photonics Corporation $ 68.1 $ 36.4 87 % Earnings per diluted share $ 1.26 $ 0.68 85 %

Management Comments

"We were pleased to see continued strong demand in China and North America as well as a further improvement in Europe. These drove both year-over-year and sequential increases in sales, despite typical seasonality, helping us achieve our best first quarter results since 2018, which was a record year, and a solid start to 2021," said Dr. Valentin Gapontsev, IPG Photonics' Executive Chairman of the Board. "We saw firm demand in welding applications, growth in electric vehicle battery production and solar cell manufacturing that helped our results. Initial orders for our handheld welder were strong and we are increasing production of this innovative device to meet growing customer demand," said Dr. Eugene Scherbakov, IPG Photonics’ Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Highlights

First quarter revenue of $346 million increased 39% year over year. Materials processing sales increased 45% year over year due to higher sales in welding, cutting, solar cell manufacturing, sintering and ablation applications. Materials processing sales accounted for 92% of total revenue in the quarter. Sales into other applications decreased 9% year over year as strength in advanced applications and telecom was offset by lower revenue in medical.

Sales of high power continuous wave ("CW") lasers, representing 49% of total revenue, increased 43% year over year. These sales benefited from growth of ultra-high power fiber lasers (6 kilowatts of power or greater), which represented 55% of all high power CW laser sales, as well as strong demand for pulsed and adjustable mode beam (AMB) lasers. By region, sales increased 104% in China, 14% in Europe, and 9% in North America on a year-over-year basis. Sales decreased 21% in Japan.

Earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $1.26 increased 85% year over year. Foreign exchange gains benefited EPS by $0.09. The effective tax rate in the quarter was 23%. During the first quarter, IPG generated $88 million in cash from operations. Capital expenditures were $27 million and stock repurchases totaled $3 million.

Business Outlook and Financial Guidance

"The broad-based economic recovery across most of our end markets supported strong bookings in the first quarter and resulted in a book-to-bill that was meaningfully above 1. I am encouraged to see strong bookings for our core high power fiber lasers used in cutting and welding applications as well as for newer emerging products in medical applications, electric vehicle battery production and solar cell manufacturing. We believe that global trends such as increasing energy efficiency and sustainability, displacement of legacy non-laser processes and growth in electric vehicle battery capacity, together with a recovery in global capital spending and improving economic conditions will continue to drive demand for our fiber lasers," concluded Dr. Gapontsev.

For the second quarter of 2021, IPG expects revenue of $360 to $390 million. The Company expects the second quarter tax rate to be approximately 25%. IPG anticipates delivering earnings per diluted share in the range of $1.20 to $1.50, with 53.5 million basic common shares outstanding and 54.2 million diluted common shares outstanding. Financial guidance provided this quarter is subject to greater risk and uncertainty given the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated impacts to the global business environment, public health requirements and government mandates.

As discussed in more detail in the "Safe Harbor" passage of this news release, actual results may differ from this guidance due to various factors including, but not limited to, government and Company measures implemented to address the COVID-19 pandemic, product demand, order cancellations and delays, competition, tariffs, trade policy changes and general economic conditions. This guidance is based upon current market conditions and expectations, and is subject to the risks outlined in the Company's reports with the SEC, and assumes exchange rates relative to the U.S. Dollar of Euro 0.85, Russian Ruble 76, Japanese Yen 111 and Chinese Yuan 6.57, respectively.

Supplemental Financial Information

Additional supplemental financial information is provided in the unaudited First Quarter 2021 Financial Data Workbook available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investor.ipgphotonics.com.

IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 (In thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 345,585 $ 249,242 Cost of sales 181,594 146,366 Gross profit 163,991 102,876 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 18,883 18,683 Research and development 33,339 31,838 General and administrative 30,092 27,124 (Gain) on foreign exchange (7,165 ) (19,565 ) Total operating expenses 75,149 58,080 Operating income 88,842 44,796 Other (expense) income, net: Interest (expense) income, net (495 ) 3,073 Other income, net 253 191 Total other (expense) income (242 ) 3,264 Income before provision of income taxes 88,600 48,060 Provision for income taxes 20,378 11,294 Net income 68,222 36,766 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests 95 363 Net income attributable to IPG Photonics Corporation common stockholders $ 68,127 $ 36,403 Net income attributable to IPG Photonics Corporation per common share: Basic $ 1.27 $ 0.69 Diluted $ 1.26 $ 0.68 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 53,541 53,075 Diluted 54,201 53,676

IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 (In thousands, except share and

per share data) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 896,741 $ 876,231 Short-term investments 548,196 514,835 Accounts receivable, net 252,877 264,321 Inventories 368,149 364,993 Prepaid income taxes 70,421 69,893 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 65,877 57,804 Total current assets 2,202,261 2,148,077 Deferred income taxes, net 41,276 43,197 Goodwill 38,764 41,366 Intangible assets, net 61,768 62,114 Property, plant and equipment, net 600,911 597,527 Other assets 37,971 43,419 Total assets $ 2,982,951 $ 2,935,700 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 3,828 $ 3,810 Accounts payable 44,704 25,748 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 162,775 176,740 Income taxes payable 3,446 8,280 Total current liabilities 214,753 214,578 Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities 94,335 92,854 Long-term debt, net of current portion 33,193 34,157 Total liabilities 342,281 341,589 Commitments and contingencies IPG Photonics Corporation equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 175,000,000 shares authorized; 55,672,783 and 53,623,865 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at March 31, 2021; 55,416,246 and 53,427,234 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at December 31, 2020. 6 6 Treasury stock, at cost, 2,048,918 and 2,034,012 shares held at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. (306,662 ) (303,614 ) Additional paid-in capital 868,097 854,301 Retained earnings 2,256,318 2,188,191 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (178,257 ) (146,065 ) Total IPG Photonics Corporation equity 2,639,502 2,592,819 Non-controlling interests 1,168 1,292 Total equity 2,640,670 2,594,111 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,982,951 $ 2,935,700

IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 68,222 $ 36,766 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 23,819 24,099 Provisions for inventory, warranty and bad debt 16,685 13,486 Other 6,421 (11,079 ) Changes in assets and liabilities that provided (used) cash, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable and accounts payable 26,340 40,546 Inventories (20,084 ) (10,429 ) Other (33,860 ) (36,608 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 87,543 56,781 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (27,421 ) (17,801 ) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 130 139 Purchases of short-term investments (513,564 ) (308,195 ) Proceeds from short-term investments 480,163 186,024 Other (2 ) 79 Net cash used in investing activities (60,694 ) (139,754 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on long-term borrowings (946 ) (928 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock option and purchase plans less payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards 4,981 (5,498 ) Purchase of treasury stock, at cost (3,048 ) (12,716 ) Payment of purchase price holdback from business combination (2,624 ) (1,650 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,637 ) (20,792 ) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (7,024 ) (6,878 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 18,188 (110,643 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — Beginning of period 878,553 682,984 Cash and cash equivalents — End of period $ 896,741 $ 572,341 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 703 $ 447 Cash paid for income taxes $ 21,340 $ 29,865

IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF AMORTIZATION OF INTANGIBLE ASSETS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 (In thousands) Amortization of intangible assets: Cost of sales $ 1,241 $ 1,222 Sales and marketing 2,016 1,778 Research and development — 133 Total amortization of intangible assets $ 3,257 $ 3,133

IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 (In thousands) Cost of sales $ 2,626 $ 2,532 Sales and marketing 1,160 961 Research and development 2,118 2,071 General and administrative 2,949 2,874 Total stock-based compensation 8,853 8,438 Tax effect of stock-based compensation (1,878 ) (1,936 ) Net stock-based compensation $ 6,975 $ 6,502



