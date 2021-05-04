Gordon Brothers Welcomes Carolyn D’Angelo as Managing Director, Brands & President of Laura Ashley

Boston, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm and owner of the British heritage brand Laura Ashley®, has welcomed Carolyn D'Angelo as Managing Director, Brands and President of Laura Ashley.

Based in New York, New York, D’Angelo has nearly 30 years of experience in marketing, licensing, branding and merchandising in the home and fashion industries, implementing innovative strategies for national consumer brands. She will lead new development and licensing opportunities within the equity and debt portfolios for the Brands team.

As President of Laura Ashley, D’Angelo will lead the iconic British home and lifestyle brand as it continues to develop and expand categories and geographies within the consumer home and fashion sectors.

“Having a seasoned executive like Carolyn as President of Laura Ashley is yet another exciting step in the brand’s evolution,” said Tobias Nanda, President, Brands at Gordon Brothers. “We’re confident that under her exceptional leadership, Laura Ashley can achieve milestone growth in the U.S. and internationally, ensuring the brand reconnects with its base and reaches new consumers.”

After acquiring the Laura Ashley brand, archives and related intellectual property in April 2020 and announcing the partnership with NEXT plc in October, Laura Ashley launched its spring 2021 collection online and in select NEXT stores in March. The collection features the classic and recognizable Laura Ashley homeware, alongside an array of new designs. A selection of products is available in 48 NEXT stores in the United Kingdom and at a dedicated, flagship “store-in-store” in London’s Westfield Shepherds Bush.

Gordon Brothers’ other recent global brand transactions include bridge financing for American retailer Brooks Brothers, secured term loan facilities for Nicole Miller and Mothercare and the sale of British brand Bench to Wraith, an affiliate of Apparel Brands Limited. The firm has been actively investing in brands since 2003, partnering with leading companies such as Polaroid, Sharper Image, Linens ‘N Things, Wet Seal and Ben Sherman, among others.

Gordon Brothers provides both short- and long-term transition capital leveraging its expertise as market makers across all asset categories. The firm is uniquely positioned to underwrite structures by putting capital behind its valuations. Each capital solution is crafted on a deal-specific basis with consideration of borrowers’ needs and in support of their goals.

Gordon Brothers lends or invests directly in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets both together and individually to provide broader solutions beyond market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm’s capital initiative focuses on providing liquidity solutions to borrowers, working in close partnership with and behind senior secured lenders to complement their services.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, operations and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.