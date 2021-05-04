Inuvo to Host First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, May 13th at 4:30 p.m. ET

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, will host a conference call on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 and provide a business update.



Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, May 13, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Toll-free Dial-in Number: 1-800-289-0438

International Dial-in Number: 1-323-794-2423

Conference ID: 9502309

Participant Link: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144549

A telephone replay will be available through Thursday, May 27, 2021. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). At the system prompt, please enter the code 9502309 followed by the # sign. You will then be prompted for your name, company, and phone number. Playback will then automatically begin.

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in artificial intelligence, aligning and delivering consumer-oriented product & brand messaging strategies online based on powerful, anonymous, and proprietary consumer intent data for agencies, advertisers, and partners. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

Inuvo Company Contact:

Wally Ruiz

Chief Financial Officer

Tel (501) 205-8397

wallace.ruiz@inuvo.com

Investor Relations:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

Tel (212) 896-1254

Valter@KCSA.com