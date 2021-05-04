Anaqua Acquires SeeUnity to Enhance Its Content Integration and Migration Capabilities

BOSTON, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaqua, the leading innovation and intellectual property (IP) management technology provider, today announced that it has acquired SeeUnity, a premium provider of API-based content integration and migration software products. The transaction provides Anaqua customers greater interconnectivity between its IP management software and other mission-critical enterprise systems and builds on SeeUnity’s success in delivering enhanced connectivity solutions to the broader legal industry.



“Within IP and beyond, organizations need a simplified and secure way to access, manage, and interact with their enterprise content,” said Justin Crotty, COO of Anaqua. “Strong connectivity is essential for companies to be agile and successful, which is why we have selected a leader in API-based integration, SeeUnity, to connect our IP management software solutions to other platforms associated with the IP workflow, including Document Management, Legal Matter Management, HR, CRM, Collaboration, and Finance systems.”

Anaqua will invest in and grow the SeeUnity business and its core products to enable SeeUnity to better support their customers and partners globally. Anaqua will also invest in resources across product, engineering, and client-facing roles to enhance and support SeeUnity’s data connector library and suite of standalone products while leveraging the underlying technology to enhance the interconnectivity of Anaqua’s IP management software platforms, AQX and PATTSY WAVE.

All of SeeUnity’s employees will join Anaqua as part of the acquisition, with SeeUnity co-founder and CEO Dan Anderson leading the business unit as Vice President and General Manager.

“Since 2018, we have been working closely with Anaqua to help them address client demand for DMS connectivity,” said Anderson. “As our partnership grew, it became clear that our products were very complementary and would benefit our joint customers and the legal market more broadly. Anaqua’s investment in SeeUnity will enable us to better support our customers and partners globally and the R&D investment will allow us to accelerate the development of new features and data connectors to strengthen existing products. We are excited to join the Anaqua team and look forward to innovating together to keep delivering solutions that will help customers be successful in their practice.”

Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to Anaqua.

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premium provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services. Anaqua’s AQX platform combines best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua’s solutions. Over one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators in large and medium-sized companies use the platform for their IP management needs. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com, or on LinkedIn.

About SeeUnity

SeeUnity is the leading provider of API-based enterprise content integration and migration products with more than 500 customers globally and 30 partners worldwide. SeeUnity has been helping professionals securely synchronize and migrate data across on-premise or cloud-based ECM systems and external applications since 2004. With unprecedented capabilities and a growing list of over 30 connectors, SeeUnity’s products extend the value of technology investments for both customers and business partners by streamlining workflow to improve productivity. SeeUnity serves Fortune 500 businesses, large global law firms, government entities, and more. Find SeeUnity’s complete connector list here including: Amazon S3, Anaqua’s AQX and PATTSY WAVE, Azure Storage, Box, Google Drive, iManage, Litera Transact, NetDocuments, Microsoft Office 365, OneDrive, SharePoint, Teams, OpenText eDOCS, Salesforce, Thomson Reuter’s HighQ, and many more. For more information, visit seeunity.com, on twitter @SeeUnity or on LinkedIn.

