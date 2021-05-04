Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Signs Exclusive Manufacturing and Distribution Agreement with Battery Street Energy

LAFOX, Ill., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) announced today an exclusive manufacturing and global distribution agreement with Battery Street Energy (BSE) to manufacture ultracapacitor-based engine start modules for use in various markets and applications including the wireless telecom industry and in critical facilities. In collaboration with BSE, Richardson Electronics will be manufacturing these modules using BSE’s patent-pending technology in its 250,000 square foot facility located in LaFox, Illinois.



These new ultracapacitor generator start modules are an eco-friendly drop-in replacement for hazardous lead-acid batteries used in backup generators and related equipment. The ultracapacitors provide a larger operating temperature range, predictable end-of-life, and with over one million charge/discharge cycles, will outlast conventional lead-acid batteries by up to 18 years. This reduces downtime for applications where power requirements are critical.

“With the exceptionally successful launch of our ULTRA3000® power modules for wind turbines, we are thrilled to expand our product portfolio with these generator start modules,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group. “The team at BSE is a remarkable group of design engineers and marketing professionals. We look forward to partnering with them to bring these products to market.”

"Given Richardson Electronics’ world class operation, reputation and global reach, all of us at BSE are thrilled at the opportunity to bring some of our IP to life," said Peter Bocek, President of Battery Street Energy. "The Richardson sales, engineering and management team are first class professionals, exceptionally experienced and enthusiastic partners. We are excited to collaborate with them going forward."

For technical support, a quote, and/or general inquiries, please contact Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For 70 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.

About Battery Street Energy, Inc.

Battery Street Energy provides energy solutions, products and services to the telecommunications industry based on more than 30 years’ experience, of cell site and outside plant (OSP) design, tower engineering, technical standards, installation and products to all major wireless carriers and tower companies operating in the USA.

Battery Street Energy designs, manufactures and integrates DC power solutions and battery technology for wireless infrastructure. Solutions are ideally suited to meet evolving power needs while supporting legacy networks, and rapidly evolving 5G deployment. Since 2009, Battery Street Energy has developed a range of integrated products utilizing a problem solving, customer-centric approach and targeted applications.

Battery Street Energy has also positioned energy solutions and battery technology for use in small scale commercial, industrial and infrastructure facilities. These solutions are a perfect fit for a wide range of market opportunities including other stationary standby and transportation (aviation and marine) applications. More information is available at www.batterystreetenergy.com.

