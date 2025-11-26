Richardson Electronics, Ltd. to Attend Benchmark 14th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference

LAFOX, Ill., Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), a global provider of engineered solutions for alternative energy, power management, and custom display markets, today announced that Edward J. Richardson, Chairman and CEO and Wendy Diddell, COO of Richardson Electronics, Ltd., will be attending and hosting one-on-one meetings at the Benchmark 14th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference being held at The New York Athletic Club on December 4, 2025.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, green energy products, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components including green energy solutions; tubes for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions.

More than 55% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our Supplier Code of Conduct. We serve customers in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.



Richardson Electronics’ common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.



About The Benchmark Company

The Benchmark Company is an institutionally focused, research driven, sales trading and investment banking firm. We were founded in 1988 and are headquartered in New York City. Our focus is on fostering the long-term success of our corporate clients through raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful research and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the firm’s sales, trading and equity research capabilities. https://www.benchmarkcompany.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain “forward-looking” statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this press release regarding the Company’s business that are not historical facts represent “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on August 4, 2025, and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no responsibility to update the “forward-looking” statements in this release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.