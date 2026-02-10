Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Strengthens RF & Microwave Product Portfolio with Nxbeam Technology Partnership

LAFOX, Ill., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) today announced a global technology partner agreement with Nxbeam, a leading millimeter-wave fabless semiconductor company. Under this agreement, Richardson Electronics will partner with Nxbeam to supply customers with a range of high-power microwave MMICs, with frequencies ranging from 12.5 to 76 GHz and output power up to 46 dBm.

Nxbeam is a technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced microwave electronic systems and components. The company focuses on high-performance, reliability-driven solutions for demanding industrial, scientific, and commercial applications, emphasizing innovation, precision engineering, and scalable manufacturability.

“Richardson Electronics is excited to partner with Nxbeam as we continue to expand our portfolio of advanced, high-performance RF & microwave technologies,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Power & Microwave Technologies and Green Energy Solutions groups. “Nxbeam’s innovative approach aligns well with our long-standing expertise in RF and Microwave field component design-in and engineered solutions, and together we are well positioned to support customers with reliable, high-quality products and global reach.”

The technology partnership brings together Nxbeam’s proprietary designs and core intellectual property with Richardson Electronics’ global field engineering expertise, demand creation model, manufacturing infrastructure, and global supply chain capabilities to support the development, qualification, and production of Nxbeam-based solutions for demanding applications across industrial, medical, defense, semiconductor, energy, and scientific markets. Through the collaboration, Richardson Electronics will provide engineering support and lifecycle management, delivering application-level technical support, improved supply continuity, and reliable, long-term solutions for mission-critical environments.

“Partnering with Richardson Electronics provides us with the operational scale, engineering support, and global footprint needed to better serve our customers,” said David Farkas, CEO, Nxbeam. “This collaboration allows us to focus on innovation while ensuring our solutions can be delivered efficiently and at scale.”

The partnership underscores both companies’ commitment to innovation, quality, and long-term customer support. For more information or to speak with a member of the Richardson Electronics team, please contact us today.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, green energy products, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; CT X-ray tubes; and customized display solutions. More than 50% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 75 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. The Power & Microwave Technologies group continues this legacy and complements it with new products from the world's most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at rellpower.com | relltubes.com | rellaser.com.

About Nxbeam

Founded in 2018, Nxbeam develops high-performance gallium nitride (GaN) ICs and integrated RF solutions for next-generation wireless communications. Nxbeam’s portfolio includes power amplifier ICs, modules, and transceiver products for satellite and terrestrial communications applications. With deep expertise in millimeter-wave MMIC design and RF systems, Nxbeam delivers solutions engineered for high efficiency, reliability, and performance in demanding environments. Nxbeam products support the rapid evolution of global communications infrastructure.

Contact Information:

Chris Marshall

CTO/VP of Marketing

Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

630.208.2222 | chrism@rell.com | rellpower.com