Richardson Electronics’ Canvys Division Appoints Rainer Bornwasser as VP of Global Sales

LAFOX, Ill., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), today announced that Rainer Bornwasser has been appointed Vice President of Global Sales for Canvys – Visual Technology Solutions, a division of Richardson Electronics, effective February 1, 2026. The appointment underscores Richardson Electronics’ commitment to accelerating global growth, expanding strategic OEM partnerships, and strengthening its position in high-value medical and industrial display markets through its Canvys division. For conference questions and registration information, please contact your Benchmark representative.

Mr. Bornwasser brings more than 30 years of international sales and leadership experience across the medical technology and industrial display sectors. His career includes senior leadership roles at ADLINK Technology, NDS Surgical Imaging, Planar/DOME Medical, and RadiSys/Texas Microsystems, where he successfully scaled global sales organizations, expanded OEM relationships, and drove sustained revenue growth in customer-specific and regulated display solutions for leading medical device manufacturers.

A Diplom-Ingenieur in Electrical Engineering, Mr. Bornwasser combines deep technical expertise with a strong commercial track record. His background spans complex, long-cycle OEM programs, regulatory-driven markets, and cross-regional team leadership—capabilities that align closely with Canvys’ strategic focus on customized, high-margin display solutions.

“Rainer’s appointment represents an important step in advancing Canvys’ global growth strategy,” said Jens Ruppert, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Canvys. “His proven ability to build scalable sales organizations, deepen strategic customer relationships, and translate technology leadership into profitable growth will be instrumental as we expand our presence with global OEM customers.”

In his new role, Mr. Bornwasser will lead the development and execution of Canvys’ global sales strategy, with a focus on revenue growth, margin expansion, and long-term customer partnerships. He will oversee worldwide sales operations, strengthen engagement with key OEM accounts, and support complex customer programs from concept through series production. Additionally, he will work closely with product management, R&D, and marketing to identify new market opportunities, align innovation with customer demand, and enhance Canvys’ competitive positioning in regulated and high-performance display applications.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, green energy products, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components, including green energy solutions; tubes for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions.

More than 55% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our Supplier Code of Conduct. We serve customers in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com .

Richardson Electronics’ common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Canvys – Visual Technology Solutions

Canvys, a Division of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), is a global value-added integrator and manufacturer that specializes in creating comprehensive visual technology solutions for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Our collaborative approach allows us to evaluate each customer's unique needs and craft the right solution using custom engineering, value-added outsourcing, or modified off-the-shelf components. We also provide complete post-sale service and support, including installation support, maintenance, troubleshooting, calibration, and conformance. For more information, visit us at www.canvys.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain “forward-looking” statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this press release regarding the Company’s business that are not historical facts represent “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on August 4, 2025, and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no responsibility to update the “forward-looking” statements in this release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:

Wendy Diddell

Chief Operating Officer

Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

630.208.2323 | wendyd@rell.com | rell.com