Richardson Electronics Reports Second Quarter Results; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

LAFOX, Ill., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) today reported financial results for its second quarter ended November 29, 2025. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 per share quarterly cash dividend.

“We delivered solid second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue growth of 5.7%, led by strong year-over-year performance in our Green Energy Solutions (GES) business,” said Edward J. Richardson, Chairman, CEO, and President. “Excluding Healthcare, where the majority of assets were divested in January 2025, net sales increased 9%. In a fluid macro environment, higher volumes combined with disciplined cost management drove a significant year-over-year improvement in operating income.

“For the first six months of fiscal 2026, our focused execution and profitable growth strategy generated strong profitability and improved operating leverage. With a strong balance sheet, durable customer relationships, and a highly capable team, we are well positioned to drive continued earnings improvement and value creation for shareholders for the remainder of the year,” Mr. Richardson concluded.

Second Quarter Results

Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 were $52.3 million, a 5.7% increase from $49.5 million in the prior year’s second quarter. When excluding Healthcare, net sales increased 9.0% year-over-year.

Year-over-year net sales growth was due to higher sales in Green Energy Solutions (GES) and Canvys. GES sales increased by $2.3 million, or 39.0% due to an increase in power management products. Canvys sales increased $1.9 million, or 28.1%, reflecting higher sales in North America. As a result of the January 2025 Healthcare asset sale, the Healthcare segment has been consolidated into the Power & Microwave Technologies (PMT) segment for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2025. Sales for PMT were 4.0% below the second quarter of fiscal 2025. When excluding Healthcare net sales, PMT net sales were approximately flat.

Backlog totaled $135.7 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2026, versus $134.7 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2026, primarily driven by an increase in PMT. While total GES backlog declined slightly due to the timing of project awards after a strong sales quarter, core backlog grew, highlighting continued strength in underlying demand for both new products and existing programs.

Gross margin for the second quarter was 30.8% of net sales, compared to 31.0% during the second quarter of fiscal 2025. PMT gross margin decreased to 30.4%, compared to 30.7%, as a result of product mix and higher manufacturing under absorption. GES gross margin decreased to 30.3%, from 32.0% due to product mix. Canvys gross margin increased to 32.6%, from 31.7% primarily due to a favorable product mix and lower freight costs.

Operating expenses were $15.9 million, compared to $16.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. As a percentage of net sales, operating expenses improved to 30.5% in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 versus 32.3% in the prior year’s second quarter. The decrease in operating expenses resulted from lower travel expenses.

Operating income was $0.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to an operating loss of $0.7 million in the prior year’s second quarter. Other expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, including interest income, foreign exchange, and other, were $0.3 million, compared to other expenses of $0.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

Income tax benefit was $0.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, versus an income tax benefit of $0.3 million in the prior year’s second quarter. The effective tax benefit rate for the quarter was 38.3% compared to 28.8% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

Net loss was $0.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to $0.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Net loss per common share (diluted) was $0.01 in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to net loss per common share (diluted) of $0.05 in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

EBITDA improved to $0.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, from breakeven in the prior year’s second quarter.

The Company maintained a solid financial position and had cash and cash equivalents of $33.1 million as of November 29, 2025, versus $35.7 million as of August 30, 2025. Cash used during the second quarter of fiscal 2026 primarily related to capital expenditures, and the payment of dividends. The Company invested $1.6 million during the quarter in capital expenditures, primarily related to its manufacturing business, facilities improvements, and IT systems, versus $0.5 million during last year’s second quarter.

As of the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the Company had no outstanding debt on its revolving line of credit with PNC Bank.

Financial Summary for the Six Months Ended November 29, 2025

Net sales for the first six months of fiscal 2026 were $106.9 million, an increase of 3.6%, compared to net sales of $103.2 million during the first six months of fiscal 2025. When excluding Healthcare, net sales increased 7.8% year-over-year. Sales increased by $1.5 million or 10.7% for GES and $2.6 million or 17.7% for Canvys, partially offset by a decrease of $0.4 million or 0.5% for PMT. When excluding Healthcare net sales, PMT net sales increased 5.2%.

Gross profit increased to $33.0 million during the first six months of fiscal 2026, compared to $31.8 million during the first six months of fiscal 2025. As a percentage of net sales, gross margin was 30.9% of net sales during the first six months of fiscal 2026, compared to 30.8% during the first six months of fiscal 2025.

Operating expenses decreased to $31.9 million for the first six months of fiscal 2026, compared to $32.1 million for the first six months of fiscal 2025. As a percentage of net sales, operating expenses were 29.8% in the first six months of fiscal 2026 versus 31.1% in the prior year’s first six months. The decrease in operating expenses resulted primarily from lower travel expenses.

Operating income during the first six months of fiscal 2026 was $1.1 million, compared to an operating loss of $0.4 million during the first six months of fiscal 2025.

Other income, for the first six months of fiscal 2026, including interest income, foreign exchange, and other, was $1.0 million, as compared to other expense of less than $0.1 million in the first six months of fiscal 2025. The increase from the prior year’s first six months was mainly due to a non-recurring gain of $0.9 million.

The income tax provision was $0.3 million for the first six months of fiscal 2026 compared to an income tax benefit of $0.2 million during the first six months of fiscal 2025.

Net income for the first six months of fiscal 2026 was $1.8 million, versus a net loss of $0.2 million during the first six months of fiscal 2025. Earnings per common share (diluted) were $0.12 for the first six months of fiscal 2026 compared to $0.01 net loss per common share (diluted) for the first six months of fiscal 2025.

EBITDA for the first six months of fiscal 2026 was $4.0 million versus $1.7 million in the prior year’s first six months.

CASH DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Board of Directors of Richardson Electronics declared a $0.06 quarterly cash dividend per share to holders of common stock and a $0.054 cash dividend per share to holders of Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on February 25, 2026, to common stockholders of record as of February 6, 2026.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE

In addition to the results reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) included throughout this press release, the Company has provided information regarding “EBITDA” (a “non-GAAP financial measure”). This non-GAAP financial measure reflects earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization expenses. Detailed reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in this press release.

Management believes that the disclosure of this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors in assessing the Company’s financial performance excluding items that are not considered by the Company to be indicative of the Company’s ongoing results. Our management uses this non-GAAP financial measure along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure in evaluating our financial performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. The non-GAAP financial measure presented herein, as determined and presented by the Company, may not be comparable to related or similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measure incorporated herein is not intended to be used as a substitute for the related GAAP measurements. The non-GAAP financial measure should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

The Company will host a conference call and question-and-answer session on Thursday, January 8, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time, to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2026 results.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

ABOUT RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, green energy products, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components including green energy solutions; tubes for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions.

More than 55% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our Supplier Code of Conduct. We serve customers in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.



Richardson Electronics’ common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.





Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Unaudited Audited November 29, 2025 May 31, 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,138 $ 35,901 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $301 and $250, respectively 27,393 24,117 Inventories, net 105,167 102,799 Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,845 3,070 Total current assets 171,543 165,887 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 19,111 18,355 Intangible assets, net 314 345 Right of use lease assets, net 1,742 2,276 Deferred income tax assets 8,696 8,744 Other non-current assets 360 228 Total non-current assets 30,223 29,948 Total assets $ 201,766 $ 195,835 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 23,574 $ 21,339 Accrued liabilities 16,824 14,276 Lease liabilities current 1,038 1,171 Total current liabilities 41,436 36,786 Non-current liabilities: Deferred income tax liabilities 82 81 Lease liabilities non-current 704 1,105 Other non-current liabilities 1,069 1,204 Total non-current liabilities 1,855 2,390 Total liabilities 43,291 39,176 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $0.05 par value; 12,481 and 12,362 shares issued

and outstanding on November 29, 2025 and May 31, 2025, respectively 623 618 Class B common stock, convertible, $0.05 par value; 2,037 and 2,049 shares

issued and outstanding on November 29, 2025 and May 31, 2025,

respectively 102 102 Additional paid-in-capital 75,521 74,445 Retained earnings 79,412 79,340 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,817 2,154 Total stockholders' equity 158,475 156,659 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 201,766 $ 195,835





Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 29,

2025 November 30,

2024 November 29,

2025 November 30,

2024 Net sales $ 52,288 $ 49,491 $ 106,895 $ 103,216 Cost of sales 36,211 34,165 73,889 71,464 Gross profit 16,077 15,326 33,006 31,752 Selling, general and administrative expenses 15,942 15,995 31,903 32,107 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 3 (2 ) 3 (4 ) Operating income (loss) 132 (667 ) 1,100 (351 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 145 45 314 103 Foreign exchange loss (479 ) (437 ) (190 ) (160 ) Other, net 6 4 910 1 Total other (expense) income (328 ) (388 ) 1,034 (56 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (196 ) (1,055 ) 2,134 (407 ) Income tax (benefit) provision (75 ) (304 ) 346 (246 ) Net (loss) income (121 ) (751 ) 1,788 (161 ) Foreign currency translation (loss) gain, net of tax (391 ) (1,748 ) 663 (1,112 ) Comprehensive (loss) income $ (512 ) $ (2,499 ) $ 2,451 $ (1,273 ) Net (loss) income per share: Common stock - Basic $ (0.01 ) $ (0.05 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.01 ) Class B common stock - Basic (0.01 ) (0.05 ) 0.11 (0.01 ) Common stock - Diluted (0.01 ) (0.05 ) 0.12 (0.01 ) Class B common stock - Diluted (0.01 ) (0.05 ) 0.11 (0.01 ) Weighted average number of shares: Common stock – Basic 12,459 12,315 12,426 12,258 Class B common stock – Basic 2,047 2,049 2,048 2,049 Common stock – Diluted 12,459 12,315 12,583 12,258 Class B common stock – Diluted 2,047 2,049 2,048 2,049





Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 29,

2025 November 30,

2024 November 29,

2025 November 30,

2024 Operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (121 ) $ (751 ) $ 1,788 $ (161 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash (used) provided by operating activities: Unrealized foreign currency loss (gain) 347 141 (164 ) (241 ) Depreciation and amortization 937 1,015 1,908 2,059 Inventory provisions 77 84 179 223 Share-based compensation expense 325 313 966 906 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 3 (2 ) 3 (4 ) Deferred income taxes (13 ) (21 ) 36 (79 ) Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (520 ) 4,721 (3,174 ) (1,137 ) Inventories (915 ) (1,617 ) (1,493 ) (1,741 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,981 ) 67 (2,921 ) 38 Accounts payable 462 500 2,088 4,664 Accrued liabilities 2,511 641 2,361 546 Other (211 ) 374 (309 ) 804 Net cash (used) provided by operating activities (99 ) 5,465 1,268 5,877 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (1,606 ) (517 ) (2,631 ) (1,443 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment — — — 7 Net cash used in investing activities (1,606 ) (517 ) (2,631 ) (1,436 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 153 163 214 307 Cash dividends paid on common and Class B common stock (859 ) (853 ) (1,716 ) (1,703 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility — — — 1,000 Repayment of revolving credit facility — — — (1,000 ) Other — 3 (99 ) (159 ) Net cash used in financing activities (706 ) (687 ) (1,601 ) (1,555 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (105 ) (661 ) 201 (514 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (2,516 ) 3,600 (2,763 ) 2,372 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 35,654 23,035 35,901 24,263 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 33,138 $ 26,635 $ 33,138 $ 26,635





Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Unaudited Net Sales and Gross Profit

For the Second Quarter and First Six Months of Fiscal 2026 and 2025

($ in thousands)

By Strategic Business Unit

Net Sales

Three Months Ended FY26 vs. FY25 November 29, 2025 November 30, 2024 % Change PMT $ 35,208 $ 36,666 -4.0 % GES 8,301 5,974 39.0 % Canvys 8,779 6,851 28.1 % Total $ 52,288 $ 49,491 5.7 %





Six Months Ended FY26 vs. FY25 November 29, 2025 November 30, 2024 % Change PMT $ 74,277 $ 74,667 -0.5 % GES 15,564 14,060 10.7 % Canvys 17,054 14,489 17.7 % Total $ 106,895 $ 103,216 3.6 %



Gross Profit

Three Months Ended November 29, 2025 % of Net Sales November 30, 2024 % of Net Sales PMT $ 10,698 30.4 % $ 11,241 30.7 % GES 2,514 30.3 % 1,914 32.0 % Canvys 2,865 32.6 % 2,171 31.7 % Total $ 16,077 30.8 % $ 15,326 31.0 %





Six Months Ended November 29, 2025 % of Net Sales November 30, 2024 % of Net Sales PMT $ 22,924 30.9 % $ 22,672 30.4 % GES 4,664 30.0 % 4,288 30.5 % Canvys 5,418 31.8 % 4,792 33.1 % Total $ 33,006 30.9 % $ 31,752 30.8 %





Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Unaudited Reconciliation Between GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the Second Quarter and First Six Months of Fiscal 2026 and 2025

($ in thousands)

EBITDA

Three Months Ended November 29, 2025 November 30, 2024 Net loss $ (121 ) $ (751 ) Income tax expense benefit (75 ) (304 ) Depreciation & amortization 937 1,015 EBITDA $ 741 $ (40 ) Six Months Ended November 29, 2025 November 30, 2024 Net income (loss) $ 1,788 $ (161 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 346 (246 ) Depreciation & amortization 1,908 2,059 EBITDA $ 4,042 $ 1,652







