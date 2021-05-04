Quadient Introduces Inspire Evolve, a Cloud-based Customer Communications Management Solution, and Continues Software Strategy of SaaS Footprint Expansion

English French

Inspire Evolve introduces digital-first cloud communications built for the future, giving enterprises the flexibility to produce omni-channel communications across every stage of a company’s growth virtually overnight

Paris, May 4, 2021

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today the global launch of Inspire Evolve, a high-performance, software-as-a-service (SaaS) customer communications management (CCM) solution. The solution supports rapid enterprise transformation by empowering all employees, regardless of technical expertise, with the ability to control customer communications with little reliance on IT. With Inspire Evolve, customer communications can be maintained and delivered in the cloud by individual lines of business in the moment they are needed.

Inspire Evolve addresses the growing demand for a powerful cloud-based customer communications solution that easily integrates with and streamlines existing technology, requiring minimal implementation lead times and helping teams rapidly design and deliver secure, personalized human-centric communications.

“As recently unveiled in the presentation of the second phase of our strategic plan, Quadient is firmly committed to bring to market more subscription-based cloud offerings, as businesses are confronted with the need to accelerate their adoption of digital solutions to ensure business continuity,” said Geoffrey Godet, CEO, Quadient. “Quadient has been recognized by the industry for having a strong vision and execution track record in the Customer Communications market. With Inspire Evolve, we continue to rapidly expand our Intelligent Communication Automation portfolio, bringing to market another strong innovation that helps our customers across multiple segments and countries manage their customer communications with flexibility and agility.”

The Quadient Inspire suite of solutions is the only customer communications solution on the market that offers on premise, fully SaaS and hybrid solutions. Inspire Evolve is a stand-alone solution in the Inspire Suite, which includes Inspire Flex (an on premise and hybrid cloud CCM solution); and Inspire Journey (a SaaS customer journey mapping and orchestration solution).

“As Quadient continues to execute on its Communications-as-a-Service (CaaS) strategy, it is working toward bringing a full end-to-end, omni-channel digital experience platform to market enabling organizations to produce omni-channel customer communications at scale across every lifecycle stage,” said Kaspar Roos, founder and CEO of Aspire, a technology strategy firm specializing in CCM and digital customer experience. “CCM buyers are shifting to cloud in order to reduce operational cost while improving productivity and gaining scalability.”

Inspire Evolve is comprised of four integrated components — content author, front office, generate, and archive — that work together to deliver a secure, seamless customer experience. Inspire Evolve empowers enterprises to:

Transform communications in record time . Inspire Evolve makes even the most complex experiences simple by enabling intelligent communications, including one-to-one SMS and emails on-demand.

Inspire Evolve makes even the most complex experiences simple by enabling intelligent communications, including one-to-one SMS and emails on-demand. E mpower line of business users to design human-centric content. Inspire Evolve guarantees that customers receive personalized messages any time, day or night. Content authors design communications according to branding and personalization rules and use approval workflows to ensure compliance with front office employees.

Inspire Evolve guarantees that customers receive personalized messages any time, day or night. Content authors design communications according to branding and personalization rules and use approval workflows to ensure compliance with front office employees. S afely and securely connect-in-the-moment. Inspire Evolve pulls data from any source, handling scalability and security needs to create personalized, one-to-one communications. Built-in compliance and security certifications include HITRUST v9.1, SOC2 Type 11, HIPAA, GDPR and more.

Inspire Evolve pulls data from any source, handling scalability and security needs to create personalized, one-to-one communications. Built-in compliance and security certifications include HITRUST v9.1, SOC2 Type 11, HIPAA, GDPR and more. Reserve IT resources for high-value efforts. With hosting in Quadient Cloud, recurring software upgrades are no longer needed, releasing key IT resources to support wider transformation programs.

“In the wake of COVID-19, it has become widely apparent that industries of all sizes need to increase the ability to have more digital, in-the-moment interaction with customers. It is a growth opportunity, as well as a requirement, that cannot be ignored,” said Chris Hartigan, chief solution officer of CXM at Quadient. “Quadient’s full, end-to-end Intelligent Communication Automation portfolio enables organizations to respond to this demand with the capability to produce omnichannel customer communications across every stage of their company’s growth. It is providing today’s agile businesses with powerful solutions that easily integrate with and streamline existing technology with minimal implementation lead times.”

A full overview of Inspire Evolve is available at www.quadient.com/evolve.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore Global Press Relations Manager Director of Media & Communications +1-866-883-4260 Ext. 1590 +1-630-964-8500 j.scolaro@quadient.com sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

Attachment