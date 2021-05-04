2-Wire and 4-Wire Voiceband Measurements

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their MAPS™ APS emulator for performing voiceband measurements of legacy 2-wire and 4-wire voice grade circuits.



“GL’s test tools can be configured to simulate 2-wire calls with FXO and FXS ports and 4-wire calls with VF ports to provide various voiceband measurements. The voiceband measurement tests supported are - Voice Quality Test (VQT) using PESQ or POLQA algorithms, Signal-to-Noise Ratio and Level, Three Tone Slope (Gain Slope), C Notch Noise, 1004 Hz Net Loss, Attenuation Distortion, Intermodulation Distortion, and Impulse Noise,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

Important Features

Perform voiceband measurement tests for Central Office, PBX, Gateway, Analog/Digital/VoIP Networks

Manual and automated bulk analog call simulation

Call monitoring and call recording

Multiple users and tests per system

Up to 96 independent FXO ports per MAPS™ APS system

Fully automated and remotely accessible with Remote MAPS™ client

APIs for Python and Java



About GL Communications

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.