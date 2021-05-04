2-Wire and 4-Wire Voiceband Measurements

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their MAPS™ APS emulator for performing voiceband measurements of legacy 2-wire and 4-wire voice grade circuits.
“GL’s test tools can be configured to simulate 2-wire calls with FXO and FXS ports and 4-wire calls with VF ports to provide various voiceband measurements. The voiceband measurement tests supported are - Voice Quality Test (VQT) using PESQ or POLQA algorithms, Signal-to-Noise Ratio and Level, Three Tone Slope (Gain Slope), C Notch Noise, 1004 Hz Net Loss, Attenuation Distortion, Intermodulation Distortion, and Impulse Noise,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.
Important Features
- Perform voiceband measurement tests for Central Office, PBX, Gateway, Analog/Digital/VoIP Networks
- Manual and automated bulk analog call simulation
- Call monitoring and call recording
- Multiple users and tests per system
- Up to 96 independent FXO ports per MAPS™ APS system
- Fully automated and remotely accessible with Remote MAPS™ client
- APIs for Python and Java
About GL Communications
GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.
