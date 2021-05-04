Hydrofarm Completes Acquisition of Premium Nutrient Maker HEAVY 16

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (“Hydrofarm”) (Nasdaq: HYFM), a leading distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies, today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Field 16, LLC, the manufacturer and distributor of HEAVY 16, a line of premium plant nutrients (collectively “HEAVY 16”). The transaction enhances Hydrofarm’s already robust portfolio of high-performance, innovative and proprietary branded products in the lighting, climate control, nutrients and growing media categories.



First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

The Company plans to release full financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on May 13, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 201-389-0879. A replay will be available after the call until Thursday, May 20, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671. The passcode is 13718921. The conference call will also be webcast live and archived on the corporate website at www.hydrofarm.com, under the “Investors” section.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.

Hydrofarm is a leading distributor and manufacturer of controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies, including high-intensity grow lights, climate control solutions, and growing media, as well as a broad portfolio of innovative and proprietary branded products. For more than 40 years, Hydrofarm has helped growers in the U.S. and Canadian markets make growing easier and more productive. The Company’s mission is to empower growers, farmers and cultivators with products that enable greater quality, efficiency, consistency and speed in their grow projects. For additional information, please visit: www.hydrofarm.com

