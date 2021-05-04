SiTime Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation, (Nasdaq: SITM), a market leader in MEMS timing, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.



Net revenue in the first quarter of 2021 was $35.5 million, a 63.5% increase from the $21.7 million in the first quarter of 2020 and a 11.7% decrease from the $40.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Results

In the first quarter of 2021 gross margins were $18.8 million, or 52.9% of revenue, operating expenses were $22.3 million, or 62.8% of revenue, GAAP loss from operations was $3.5 million, or 9.8% of revenue and net loss was $3.6 million, or $0.20 per diluted share.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $257.0 million on March 31, 2021.

Non-GAAP Results

This press release and its attachments include certain non-GAAP supplemental performance measures. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

SiTime believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to SiTime’s financial condition and results of operations. SiTime believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into SiTime’s ongoing performance and core operational activities and has chosen to provide these measures for more consistent and meaningful comparison between periods. These measures should only be used to evaluate SiTime’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results exclude the effect of stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes.

The reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is provided in the financial statements portion of this release.

In the first quarter of 2021, non-GAAP gross margins were $19.2 million, or 54.1% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $15.3 million, or 43.1% of revenue, non-GAAP income from operations was $3.9 million, or 11.0% of revenue and non-GAAP net income was $3.8 million, or $0.19 per diluted share.

Conference Call

SiTime will broadcast its first quarter of 2021 financial results conference call today, May 4, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time), which can be accessed by calling +1-844-467-7657 and using conference ID 5161786. The conference call will also be available via a live webcast on the investor relations section of the SiTime website at investor.sitime.com. Please access the website at least a few minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. An archived webcast replay of the call will be available on the website for a limited period of time.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is a market leader in silicon MEMS timing. Our programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 2 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit https://www.sitime.com/.

SiTime Corporation Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (in thousands, except per share data) Revenue $ 35,542 $ 40,274 Cost of revenue 16,725 19,203 Gross profit 18,817 21,071 Operating expenses: Research and development 11,180 8,747 Sales, general and administrative 11,123 10,250 Total operating expenses 22,303 18,997 Loss (income) from operations (3,486 ) 2,074 Other expense, net (39 ) (83 ) Loss (income) before income taxes (3,525 ) 1,991 Income tax expense (40 ) - Net (loss) income $ (3,565 ) $ 1,991 Net loss (income) attributable to common stockholder and comprehensive

(loss) income $ (3,565 ) $ 1,991 Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholder, basic $ (0.20 ) $ 0.12 Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net (loss) income per share 17,868 17,036 Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholder, diluted $ (0.20 ) $ 0.10 Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net (loss) income per share 17,868 19,263





SiTime Corporation

Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit and margin to non-GAAP Revenue $ 35,542 $ 40,274 GAAP gross profit 18,817 21,071 GAAP gross margin 52.9 % 52.3 % Stock-based compensation 402 494 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 19,219 $ 21,565 Non-GAAP gross margin 54.1 % 53.5 % Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP GAAP research and development expenses 11,180 8,747 Stock-based compensation (2,998 ) (2,142 ) Non-GAAP research and development expenses $ 8,182 $ 6,605 GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses 11,123 10,250 Stock-based compensation (4,000 ) (3,542 ) Non-GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses $ 7,123 $ 6,708 Total Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 15,305 $ 13,313 Reconciliation of GAAP (loss) income from operations to non-GAAP income

from operations GAAP (loss) income from operations $ (3,486 ) $ 2,074 Stock-based compensation 7,400 6,178 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 3,914 $ 8,252 Non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue 11.0 % 20.5 % Reconciliation of GAAP net (loss) income to non-GAAP net income GAAP net (loss) income $ (3,565 ) $ 1,991 Stock-based compensation 7,400 6,178 Non-GAAP net income $ 3,835 $ 8,169 Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net (loss) income

per share 20,070 19,263 GAAP net (loss) income per share diluted $ (0.20 ) $ 0.10 Non-GAAP adjustments detailed above 0.39 0.32 Non-GAAP net income per share diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.42





SiTime Corporation

Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (in thousands) Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 256,952 $ 73,525 Accounts receivable, net 22,214 23,920 Related party accounts receivable 976 736 Inventories 14,980 12,350 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,577 2,649 Total current assets 297,699 113,180 Property and equipment, net 14,927 11,708 Intangible assets, net 2,558 2,069 Right-of-use assets, net 8,730 8,892 Other assets 162 162 Total assets $ 324,076 $ 136,011 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,024 $ 6,182 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 12,716 12,963 Total current liabilities 21,740 19,145 Lease liabilities 7,067 6,986 Total liabilities 28,807 26,131 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 362,228 173,274 Accumulated deficit (66,961 ) (63,396 ) Total stockholders’ equity 295,269 109,880 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 324,076 $ 136,011

Investor Relations Contacts:

Shelton Group

Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry

949-224-3874 | 214-272-0070

sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

SiTime Corporation

Art Chadwick

Chief Financial Officer

investor.relations@sitime.com