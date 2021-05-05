Agrify to Host First Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agrify Corporation (NasdaqCM:AGFY) (“Agrify” or the “Company”), a developer of highly advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software cultivation solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace, today announced it will host a conference call to review its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on May 18, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The call will be hosted by Raymond Chang, Chief Executive Officer and Niv Krikov, Chief Financial Officer. All interested parties are invited to attend. The Company will report its financial results for the first quarter in advance of the call.



DATE:



Tuesday, May 18, 2021



TIME:



8:30 a.m. ET



DIAL-IN NUMBER: (833) 919-0714



CONFERENCE ID: 3871522



REPLAY: (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406

Available until 11:59 p.m. ET Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Replay Code: 3871522

About Agrify (NasdaqCM:AGFY)

We are a developer of premium grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. We use data, science, and technology to empower our customers to be more efficient, more productive, and more intelligent about how they run their businesses. Our highly advanced and proprietary hardware and software solutions have been designed to help our customers achieve the highest quality, consistency, and yield, all at the lowest possible cost. For more information, please visit our website at www.agrify.com.

