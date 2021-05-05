Stifel Taps Robert L. Rauch as Managing Director of Emerging Markets Debt Advisory

ST. LOUIS, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced the hiring of Robert L. Rauch as Managing Director of Emerging Markets Debt Advisory. Mr. Rauch is based in New York and is the latest in a series of strategic hires designed to bolster the firm’s full-service emerging markets offering.



Mr. Rauch brings more than 40 years of experience to Stifel, and he will focus on the full spectrum of debt advisory across the emerging markets, from corporate and sovereign debt capital markets to liability management and debt restructuring. Prior to joining Stifel, he was Senior Partner and Portfolio Manager at Gramercy Funds Management, a $5 billion investment manager specializing in emerging markets fixed income and special situations investments. Over his 20-year tenure at Gramercy, Mr. Rauch was a leading creditor in the restructuring of $79 billion of corporate debt across emerging markets. Earlier in his career, he served in a variety of advisory, credit, trading, and corporate finance roles at firms including Lehman Brothers, CS First Boston, First Interstate Bank, and Swiss Bank Corporation.

“With nearly $4 trillion in corporate and sovereign bonds outstanding, the emerging markets debt market has become too large to ignore and presents us with significant opportunities,” said Eric Needleman, Global Head of Fixed Income. “We are pleased to have someone of Rob’s caliber join us as we add more depth to our emerging market capabilities across capital markets.”

“Stifel continues to broaden our investment banking capabilities across products, industries, and geographies,” added Brad Raymond, Global Head of Investment Banking. “We welcome Rob to the team, and look forward to accessing the large number of corporate and sovereign issuers in the fast-growing emerging markets.”



Stifel launched a buildup of its emerging markets platform in 2019 with the hiring of Bo Bazylevsky as Managing Director and Head of Emerging Markets. Over the last two years, the team has grown to 25 trading, sales, and research professionals. Mr. Bazylevsky leads trading, Managing Directors JP Alvarado in New York and Zoe Piper in London are heading sales, and Managing Director and sovereign analyst Nathalie Marshik leads the research team.

Other notable hires include corporate trader Chris Castelli, sovereign trader Ed Jobst, and salesperson Andrew Schlesinger, all based in New York; also trader Dan Steeds and salespeople Emma Fordham and Matt Oxley in London, and corporate desk analysts Alexis Panton and David Herzberg in New York.

Despite being a new operation, in its first full year, Stifel’s global emerging markets debt team ranked among market leaders across various sectors of the emerging markets corporate, sovereign, and quasi-sovereign bond universe, generating notional trading volume totaling $32.4 billion over nearly 27,000 trades while serving its clients in the U.S., UK, Europe, Caribbean, Latin America, Middle East, and Asia.

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC and Century Securities Associates, Inc. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases .

