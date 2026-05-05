Stifel Launches Project Finance Offering to Expand Energy and Deep Tech Capabilities

ST. LOUIS, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced the launch of a Project Finance platform to support the development of energy and infrastructure sectors and bridge the transition financing gap. The initiative is led by newly appointed Managing Directors Bret Turner and Sayoji Goli.

Turner and Goli join Stifel from First Citizens Bank and bring over a decade of collaboration and a proven track record of advancing emerging technologies and business models. Turner previously founded and scaled the project finance platform at Silicon Valley Bank, building it into one of the leading renewable energy lending businesses in the United States prior to its acquisition by First Citizens Bank.

Stifel’s Project Finance platform is designed to support companies and sponsors scale by financing proven commercial technologies in established and emerging infrastructure assets with strong credit profiles. The Project Finance product expansion compliments the recent addition of Energy Tech and established Deep Tech teams supporting the next evolution of global energy production and consumption. The offering includes a range of financing solutions, including development loans, construction-to-term loans, interest rate swaps, depository services, and investment banking advisory.

“These key hires significantly enhance Stifel’s ability to finance infrastructure across the energy and industrial sectors,” said Chris Reichert, Stifel Bank CEO. “Their addition supports Stifel’s differentiated approach of integrating Project Finance with our Venture Banking, Fund Banking, and Capital Markets capabilities, enabling support for investors and portfolio companies from early-stage development through commercialization and monetization.”

“The need for reliable, affordable, and clean power, driven by rapid electrification and digitalization, is creating significant demand for new infrastructure needs that will require vast amounts of capital,” said Turner. “This platform allows us to bring our experience in structuring and executing, across both established and emerging technologies, to the Stifel client base.”



Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a diversified financial services firm providing wealth management, commercial and investment banking, trading, and research services to individuals, institutions, and municipalities. Founded in 1890 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, the firm operates more than 400 offices across the United States and in major global financial centers. As a firm where success meets success, Stifel works closely with retail and institutional clients aiming to transform opportunities into achievement.

Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust, Members FDIC, offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions.

To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

Media Contact:

Neil Shapiro, +1 (212) 271-3447

shapiron@stifel.com