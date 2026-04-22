Stifel Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

ST. LOUIS, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today reported net revenues of $1.48 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared with $1.26 billion a year ago. Net income available to common shareholders was $242.1 million, or $1.48 per diluted common share, compared with $43.7 million, or $0.26 per diluted common share (1) for the first quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders was $237.5 million, or $1.45 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2026.

Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said “Stifel delivered record first quarter results with approximately $1.5 billion in revenue and earnings per share of $1.48. Even amid heightened volatility driven by geopolitical events, we achieved our strongest ever first quarter performance across both operating segments, underscoring the durability and diversification of our model. Looking ahead, client engagement remains high across wealth management and institutional, and our investment banking pipelines are among the strongest we have seen. Assuming market risks remain within current expectations, we are well positioned for a strong 2026.”

Highlights

The Company reported net revenues of $1.48 billion, the second best in its history, driven by higher investment banking revenues, asset management revenues, transactional revenues, net interest income, and the recognition of a gain on the sale of Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC, which closed on February 2, 2026.

Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $1.45 per diluted common share. The first quarter of 2025 was negatively impacted by elevated provisions for legal matters.

Investment banking revenues increased 44% over the year-ago quarter. Advisory revenues increased 59% over the year-ago quarter. Capital raising revenues increased 22% over the year-ago quarter.

Record asset management revenues, up 12% over the year-ago quarter.

Client assets of $538.7 billion, up 11% over the year-ago quarter.

Over the last twelve months, recruited trailing twelve-month production totaled approximately $80 million.

Non-GAAP pre-tax margin of 22.2%.

Annualized return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) (6) of 24.8%.

of 24.8%. Tangible book value per common share (9) of $24.89, up 12% from prior year.

Financial Summary (Unaudited) (000s) 1Q 2026 1Q 2025 GAAP Financial Highlights: Net revenues $ 1,478,161 $ 1,255,469 Net income(2) $ 242,099 $ 43,672 Diluted EPS(1) (2) $ 1.48 $ 0.26 Comp. ratio 57.4 % 58.3 % Non-comp. ratio 20.5 % 36.7 % Pre-tax margin 22.1 % 5.0 % Non-GAAP Financial Highlights: Net revenues $ 1,441,522 $ 1,255,455 Net income(2) (3) $ 237,477 $ 54,236 Diluted EPS(1) (2) (3) $ 1.45 $ 0.33 Comp. ratio(3) 57.5 % 58.0 % Non-comp. ratio(3) 20.3 % 35.9 % Pre-tax margin(4) 22.2 % 6.1 % ROCE(5) 17.9 % 4.4 % ROTCE(6) 24.8 % 6.2 % Global Wealth Management (assets and loans in millions) Net revenues $ 932,123 $ 850,559 Pre-tax net income $ 330,715 $ 126,405 Total client assets(7) $ 538,717 $ 485,860 Fee-based client assets(7) $ 219,863 $ 189,693 Bank loans(8) $ 22,185 $ 21,241 Institutional Group Net revenues $ 495,258 $ 384,929 Equity $ 332,339 $ 236,192 Fixed Income $ 162,919 $ 148,737 Pre-tax net income $ 97,910 $ 27,431





Global Wealth Management

Global Wealth Management reported net revenues of $932.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared with $850.6 million during the first quarter of 2025. Pre-tax net income was $330.7 million compared with $126.4 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Highlights

Over the last twelve months, recruited trailing twelve-month production totaled approximately $80 million.



Client assets of $538.7 billion, up 11% over the year-ago quarter, which included $9.0 billion of client assets from the Stifel Independent Advisors business that was sold on February 2, 2026.



Fee-based client assets of $219.9 billion, up 16% over the year-ago quarter, which included $4.2 billion of client assets from the Stifel Independent Advisors business that was sold on February 2, 2026.

Net revenues increased 10% from a year ago:

Transactional revenues increased 9% over the year-ago quarter, reflecting an increase in client activity.



Asset management revenues increased 12% over the year-ago quarter, reflecting higher asset values due to improved market conditions and net new asset growth.



Net interest income increased 8% over the year-ago quarter primarily driven by balance sheet growth, partially offset by lower interest rates.

Total Expenses:

Compensation expense as a percentage of net revenues increased to 50.7% primarily attributable to higher variable and deferred compensation costs.



Provision for credit losses decreased from the year-ago quarter as a result of a modest improvement in macroeconomic conditions, partially offset by loan growth in the retained portfolio and specific reserves on individual credits.



Non-compensation operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues decreased to 13.8% primarily attributable to lower litigation-related expenses and provision for credit losses.



Summary Results of Operations (000s) 1Q 2026 1Q 2025 Net revenues $ 932,123 $ 850,559 Transactional revenues 202,658 186,395 Asset management 459,426 409,506 Net interest income 264,368 245,534 Investment banking 6,072 5,908 Other income (401 ) 3,216 Total expenses $ 601,408 $ 724,154 Compensation expense 472,460 422,293 Provision for credit losses 6,535 12,020 Non-comp. operating expenses 122,413 289,841 Pre-tax net income $ 330,715 $ 126,405 Compensation ratio 50.7 % 49.6 % Non-compensation ratio 13.8 % 35.5 % Pre-tax margin 35.5 % 14.9 %

Institutional Group

Institutional Group reported net revenues of $495.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared with $384.9 million during the first quarter of 2025. Pre-tax net income was $97.9 million compared with $27.4 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Highlights

Investment banking revenues increased 45% from a year ago:

Advisory revenues increased 59% over the year-ago quarter, driven by higher levels of completed advisory transactions.



Equity capital raising revenues increased 37% over the year-ago quarter, driven by higher volumes and larger deal sizes.



Fixed income capital raising revenues increased 9% from the year-ago quarter primarily driven by driven by higher bond issuances reflecting a more favorable financing environment.

Fixed income transactional revenues increased 12% from a year ago:

Fixed income transactional revenues increased from the year-ago quarter driven by increased client activity due to the continued normalization of the yield curve.

Equity transactional revenues decreased 7% from a year ago:

Equity transactional revenues were impacted by the restructuring of our European Equities business. Those actions resulted in a $9 million reduction in equity transactional revenues year over year.

Total Expenses:

Compensation expense as a percentage of net revenues decreased to 59.7% primarily attributable to revenue growth, partially offset by higher revenue-related compensation.



Non-compensation operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues decreased to 20.5% primarily attributable to revenue growth.

Summary Results of Operations (000s)

1Q 2026

1Q 2025

Net revenues $ 495,258 $ 384,929 Investment banking 335,340 232,034 Advisory 218,438 137,470 Equity capital raising 67,293 49,005 Fixed income capital raising 49,609 45,559 Fixed income transactional 100,038 89,345 Equity transactional 55,359 59,590 Other 4,521 3,960 Total expenses $ 397,348 $ 357,498 Compensation expense 295,870 252,585 Non-comp. operating expenses 101,478 104,913 Pre-tax net income $ 97,910 $ 27,431 Compensation ratio 59.7 % 65.6 % Non-compensation ratio 20.5 % 27.3 % Pre-tax margin 19.8 % 7.1 %



Other Matters

Highlights

Total assets increased $2.5 billion, or 6%, over the year-ago quarter.

On January 26, 2026, the Board of Directors declared a three-for-two stock split, effective February 26, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 12, 2026.

The Company repurchased $224.4 million, or 2.8 million shares, of its outstanding common stock during the first quarter at an average price of $80.32, including $128.0 million in connection with net-share settlements under its equity compensation plan.

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding decreased primarily due to share repurchases, partially offset by the increase in the Company’s share price.

The Board of Directors declared a $0.34 quarterly dividend per share, payable on March 16, 2026, to common shareholders of record on March 2, 2026.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of the Company’s preferred stock, payable on March 16, 2026, to shareholders of record on March 2, 2026.

1Q 2026 1Q 2025 Common stock repurchases(1) Repurchases (000s) $ 224,360 $ 210,934 Number of shares (000s) 2,793 3,044 Average price $ 80.32 $ 69.30 Period end shares (000s) 153,817 154,617 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (000s) 163,444 165,953 Effective tax rate 22.9 % 16.4 % Stifel Financial Corp.(10) Tier 1 common capital ratio 15.8 % 14.7 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 18.7 % 17.6 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.4 % 10.8 % Tier 1 capital (MM) $ 4,530 $ 4,163 Risk weighted assets (MM) $ 24,288 $ 23,661 Average assets (MM) $ 39,724 $ 38,397 Quarter end assets (MM) $ 42,893 $ 40,384 Agency Rating Outlook Fitch Ratings BBB+ Stable S&P Global Ratings BBB Stable





Conference Call Information

Stifel Financial Corp. will host its first quarter 2026 financial results conference call on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call may include forward-looking statements.

All interested parties are invited to listen to Stifel’s Chairman and CEO, Ronald J. Kruszewski, by dialing (800) 330-6710 and referencing conference ID 2892702. A live audio webcast of the call, as well as a presentation highlighting the Company’s results, will be available through the Company’s web site, www.stifel.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the broadcast will be available through the above-referenced web site beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the call.

Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a diversified financial services firm providing wealth management, commercial and investment banking, trading, and research services to individuals, institutions, and municipalities. Founded in 1890 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, the firm operates more than 400 offices across the United States and in major global financial centers. As a firm where success meets success, Stifel works closely with retail and institutional clients aiming to transform opportunities into achievement. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

A financial summary follows. Financial, statistical and business-related information, as well as information regarding business and segment trends, is included in the financial supplement. Both the earnings release and the financial supplement are available online in the Investor Relations section at www.stifel.com/investor-relations.

The information provided herein and in the financial supplement, including information provided on the Company’s earnings conference calls, may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. The definition of such measures or reconciliation of such measures to the comparable U.S. GAAP figures are included in this earnings release and the financial supplement, both of which are available online in the Investor Relations section at www.stifel.com/investor-relations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements in this earnings release not dealing with historical results are forward-looking and are based on various assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this earnings release are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following possibilities: the ability to successfully integrate acquired companies or the branch offices and financial advisors; a material adverse change in financial condition; the risk of borrower, depositor, and other customer attrition; a change in general business and economic conditions; changes in the interest rate environment, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values, and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation and regulation; other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, geopolitical, and technological factors affecting the companies’ operations, pricing, and services; and other risk factors referred to from time to time in filings made by Stifel Financial Corp. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For information about the risks and important factors that could affect the Company’s future results, financial condition and liquidity, see “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (000s, except per share amounts) 3/31/2026 3/31/2025 % Change 12/31/2025 % Change Revenues: Commissions $ 207,834 $ 193,670 7.3 $ 213,204 (2.5 ) Principal transactions 150,221 141,660 6.0 153,198 (1.9 ) Investment banking 341,412 237,942 43.5 455,856 (25.1 ) Asset management 459,457 409,541 12.2 455,797 0.8 Other income 55,679 10,581 426.2 5,424 926.5 Operating revenues 1,214,603 993,394 22.3 1,283,479 (5.4 ) Interest revenue 451,049 475,632 (5.2 ) 469,377 (3.9 ) Total revenues 1,665,652 1,469,026 13.4 1,752,856 (5.0 ) Interest expense 187,491 213,557 (12.2 ) 192,277 (2.5 ) Net revenues 1,478,161 1,255,469 17.7 1,560,579 (5.3 ) Non-interest expenses: Compensation and benefits 848,334 732,220 15.9 925,154 (8.3 ) Non-compensation operating expenses 303,755 459,885 (33.9 ) 327,516 (7.3 ) Total non-interest expenses 1,152,089 1,192,105 (3.4 ) 1,252,670 (8.0 ) Income before income taxes 326,072 63,364 414.6 307,909 5.9 Provision for income taxes 74,653 10,372 619.8 43,548 71.4 Net income 251,419 52,992 374.4 264,361 (4.9 ) Preferred dividends 9,320 9,320 0.0 9,320 0.0 Net income available to common shareholders $ 242,099 $ 43,672 454.4 $ 255,041 (5.1 ) Earnings per common share:(1) Basic $ 1.56 $ 0.28 457.1 $ 1.65 (5.5 ) Diluted $ 1.48 $ 0.26 469.2 $ 1.54 (3.9 ) Cash dividends declared per common share(1) $ 0.34 $ 0.31 9.7 $ 0.31 9.7 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:(1) Basic 155,508 157,146 (1.0 ) 154,181 0.9 Diluted 163,444 165,953 (1.5 ) 165,516 (1.3 )







Non-GAAP Financial Measures (11)

Three Months Ended (000s, except per share amounts) 3/31/2026 3/31/2025 GAAP net income $ 251,419 $ 52,992 Preferred dividend 9,320 9,320 Net income available to common shareholders 242,099 43,672 Non-GAAP adjustments: Net revenue adjustments(12) (13) (36,639 ) (14 ) Merger-related(14) 28,815 12,675 Restructuring and severance(15) 1,831 — Provision for income taxes(16) 1,371 (2,097 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments (4,622 ) 10,564 Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders $ 237,477 $ 54,236 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding(1) 163,444 165,953 GAAP earnings per diluted common share(1) $ 1.54 $ 0.31 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) (0.03 ) 0.07 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share(1) $ 1.51 $ 0.38 GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders(1) $ 1.48 $ 0.26 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) (0.03 ) 0.07 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders(1) $ 1.45 $ 0.33





GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (11)

Three Months Ended (000s) 3/31/2026 3/31/2025 GAAP net revenues $ 1,478,161 $ 1,255,469 Non-GAAP adjustments: Gain on sale of business(12) (49,784 ) — Litigation-related and other(13) 13,145 (14 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments (36,639 ) (14 ) Non-GAAP net revenues $ 1,441,522 $ 1,255,455 GAAP compensation and benefits $ 848,334 $ 732,220 As a percentage of net revenues 57.4 % 58.3 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Merger-related(14) (17,628 ) (4,056 ) Restructuring and severance(15) (1,831 ) — Total non-GAAP adjustments (19,459 ) (4,056 ) Non-GAAP compensation and benefits $ 828,875 $ 728,164 As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues 57.5 % 58.0 % GAAP non-compensation expenses $ 303,755 $ 459,885 As a percentage of net revenues 20.5 % 36.7 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Merger-related(14) (11,187 ) (8,619 ) Non-GAAP non-compensation expenses $ 292,568 $ 451,266 As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues 20.3 % 35.9 % Total adjustments before income taxes ($ 5,993 ) $ 12,661





Footnotes

(1) All share and per share information has been retroactively adjusted to reflect the February 2026 three-for-two stock split.

(2) Represents available to common shareholders.

(3) Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to these non-GAAP measures are discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”

(4) Non-GAAP pre-tax margin is calculated by adding total merger-related expenses (non-GAAP adjustments) and dividing it by non-GAAP net revenues. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”

(5) Return on average common equity (“ROCE”), a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by dividing full year or annualized net income applicable to common shareholders by average common shareholders’ equity.

(6) Return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”), a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by dividing full year or annualized net income applicable to common shareholders by average tangible common equity. Tangible common equity, also a non-GAAP financial measure, equals total common shareholders’ equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets and the deferred taxes on goodwill and intangible assets. Average deferred taxes on goodwill and intangible assets were $92.5 million and $82.5 million as of March 31, 2026, and 2025, respectively.

(7) Total client assets and fee-based client assets as of March 31, 2025, include $9.0 billion and $4.2 billion, respectively, of client assets from the Stifel Independent Advisors business that was sold on February 2, 2026.

(8) Includes loans held for sale.

(9) Tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP financial measure, represents shareholders’ equity (excluding preferred stock) divided by period end common shares outstanding. Tangible common shareholders’ equity equals total common shareholders’ equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets and the deferred taxes on goodwill and intangible assets.

(10) Capital ratios are estimates at the time of the Company’s earnings release, April 22, 2026.

(11) The Company prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements using accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP). The Company may disclose certain “non-GAAP financial measures” during its earnings releases, earnings conference calls, financial presentations and otherwise. The Securities and Exchange Commission defines a “non-GAAP financial measure” as a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that is subject to adjustments that effectively exclude, or include, amounts from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company are provided as additional information to analysts, investors and other stakeholders in order to provide them with greater transparency about, or an alternative method for assessing the Company’s financial condition or operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for U.S. GAAP, and may be different from or inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Whenever the Company refers to a non-GAAP financial measure, it will also define it or present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, along with a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure it references and such comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure.

(12) Gain recognized on the sale of Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC during the first quarter of 2026.

(13) Primarily related to prejudgment interest recognized on legal matters.

(14) Primarily related to charges attributable to integration-related activities, signing bonuses, amortization of restricted stock awards, debentures, and promissory notes issued as retention, additional earn-out expense, and amortization of intangible assets acquired. These costs were directly related to acquisitions of certain businesses and are not representative of the costs of running the Company’s on-going business.

(15) The Company recorded severance costs associated with workforce reductions in certain of its foreign subsidiaries.

(16) Primarily represents the Company’s effective tax rate for the period applied to the non-GAAP adjustments.