DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSX.V: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) Sees Explosive Growth in Adtech, Martech

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSX.V: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW")

To view the full publication, “COVID-19 and Martech’s Law: Companies Close Gap, Digital Advertisers Thrive,” please visit: https://nnw.fm/zeoI7

Eight years ago, Hubspot’s Platform Ecosystem VP Scott Brinker introduced Martech’s Law, a now-famous thesis that technology changes at an exponential pace, while organizations change at a logarithmic rate. By definition, the gap between technological advances and business implementation gets wider all the time, creating a conundrum for management that requires quick decision making to keep up with tech.

For its part, the coronavirus pandemic tightened the gap by forcing the hands of businesses to rapidly adopt new digital solutions to reach consumers, a cataclysmic event that resulted in explosive growth for DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSX.V: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) as major international brands came in search of DGTL’s artificial intelligence-driven marketing platform. What COVID-19 did to accelerate everyday use of adtech and martech will not be undone, which benefits an array of companies in the space

About DGTL Holdings Inc.

DGTL Holdings acquires and accelerates transformative digital media, marketing and advertising software technologies powered by artificial intelligence (“AI”). DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise-level SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies in the sectors of content, analytics and distribution, via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL Holdings Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as “DGTL,” the OTCQB exchange as “DGTHF” and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as “A2QB0L.”

For more information, visit www.DGTLInc.com/Investors .

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides access to news aggregation and syndication servers, enhanced press release services, social media distribution and optimization services, and a full array of corporate communication solutions.

NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

