Upstream Works Announces Amazon Connect Cloud Contact Center Solutions for Enterprises

Woodbridge, Ontario, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upstream Works Software Ltd., a provider of Omnichannel Contact Center solutions, debuts Upstream Works for Amazon Connect (UWA), now on the AWS Marketplace. UWA offers cloud contact center solutions that are optimized for enterprises and enable contact centers to personalize engagements and increase efficiency with a scalable and cost-effective platform.



Upstream Works provides solutions that deliver superior experiences for both agents and customers. UWA seamlessly integrates Amazon Connect voice with Upstream Works digital channels, including email, web chat messaging, co-browse, social, bots, and more. The easy-to-use unified desktop empowers agents with productivity and collaboration tools, as well as full visibility into the customer journey, enabling personalized customer interactions.

UWA provides tailored solutions with seamless integrations to multiple business applications and CRM systems, allowing contact centers to streamline workflows and provide effortless engagements. The fully integrated, end-to-end solution allows organizations to leverage existing technologies and automate with AI, bots, and RPA, and is supported with enterprise management capabilities, reporting and insights. With solution flexibility, scalability and a fast deployment model, organizations can accelerate digital transformation and innovation.

“We are excited to partner with Amazon to leverage the Amazon Connect contact center services, enabling organizations to transform customer service and digital engagements,” said Rob McDougall, CEO of Upstream Works. “With Upstream Works for Amazon, we’re bringing the next generation of our award-winning omnichannel contact center solution to enterprises at any scale and providing the flexibility to innovate on a growth platform.”

Upstream Works has extensive experience and expertise delivering omnichannel contact center solutions to multiple industries across the globe. The Upstream Works for Amazon (UWA) Standard omnichannel solution is now available on the AWS Marketplace. Tailored UWA Enterprise omnichannel solutions are available through the Upstream Works partner reseller community.

About Upstream Works Software www.upstreamworks.com

Upstream Works provides best-in-class omnichannel contact center software to increase customer engagement and employee success. The customer journey comes together across all channels with an intuitive desktop, seamless integrations and consistent management. For more than 15 years, Upstream Works has been developing flexible solutions for organizations wanting to improve the customer experience, operational efficiency and long-term business growth.