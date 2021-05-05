Hudson Technologies Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.



For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, Hudson reported revenues of $33.8 million, a decrease of 7% compared to revenues of $36.4 million in the comparable 2020 period. The decrease in revenue was primarily due to decreased volume, as the COVID pandemic shutdowns did not have as great an impact to the first quarter of 2020 as compared to 2021. The demand decline was partially offset by an increase in selling price of certain refrigerants. Gross margin in the first quarter of 2021 was 27%, compared to 23% in the first quarter of 2020, mainly due to the aforementioned increase in selling price of certain refrigerants. Hudson reported operating income of $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to operating income of $0.4 million in the prior year period. The Company recorded a net loss of $1.1 million or ($0.02) per basic and diluted share in the first quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of $2.9 million or ($0.07) per basic and diluted share in the same period of 2020. At March 31, 2021, the Company had approximately $32 million of total availability, consisting of the cash balance plus revolving loan availability.

Brian F. Coleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Technologies commented, “As we kick off the 2021 selling season, we are optimistic that we’ll begin to see a broader reopening of the economy, and specifically a return to facilities such as schools, office buildings and other venues that represent the end markets for many of our customers. With that in mind, we are prepared to meet potential demand as the nine-month cooling season continues, particularly as cooling systems come back online with the gradual return to ‘business as usual’ and we move into the warmer late spring and summer weather.

“Looking at the regulatory landscape, we are encouraged by the progress made with the passing of the AIM Act in December 2020. As a leading source of all refrigerants, Hudson is keenly focused on our role as environmental and sustainability legislation is adopted. Our capabilities as a reclaimer uniquely position us to support the phase down of HFC refrigerants, as we can reclaim and recycle these refrigerants, positioning us as an effective resource in the circular economy of the refrigerant industry. The AIM Act requires the phasedown of HFC production over the next 15 years, with a cumulative 40% reduction in the baseline scheduled to take place in just 2 ½ years. The installed base of HFC systems is large and growing, so reclamation will be a key component to maintaining necessary supply during an orderly phasedown, and this presents a significant long-term opportunity for Hudson to become an HFC supplier, while also supporting the transition away from production of virgin HFCs. We’re excited by the opportunities we’re seeing not only to grow our business, but also to provide our services to benefit the environment,” Mr. Coleman concluded.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable solutions for optimizing performance and enhancing reliability of commercial and industrial chiller plants and refrigeration systems. Hudson's proprietary RefrigerantSide® Services increase operating efficiency, provide energy and cost savings, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the plant’s carbon footprint while enhancing system life and reliability of operations at the same time. RefrigerantSide® Services can be performed at a customer's site as an integral part of an effective scheduled maintenance program or in response to emergencies. Hudson also offers SMARTenergy OPS®, which is a cloud-based Managed Software as a Service for continuous monitoring, fault detection and diagnostics and real-time optimization of chilled water plants. In addition, the Company sells refrigerants and provides traditional reclamation services for commercial and industrial air conditioning and refrigeration uses. For further information on Hudson, please visit the Company's web site at www.hudsontech.com.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and par value amounts)

March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,775 $ 1,348 Trade accounts receivable – net 13,943 9,806 Inventories – net 47,613 44,460 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,455 6,528 Total current assets 71,786 62,142 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation 21,353 21,910 Goodwill 47,803 47,803 Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization 22,452 23,150 Right of use asset 6,049 6,559 Other assets 84 85 Total Assets $ 169,527 $ 161,649 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 8,974 $ 7,644 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 20,350 19,417 Accrued payroll 1,294 1,394 Short-term debt 10,000 7,314 Current maturities of long-term debt 7,725 2,000 Total current liabilities 48,343 37,769 Deferred tax liability 1,413 1,355 Long-term lease liabilities 3,407 3,927 Long-term debt, less current maturities 76,456 77,976 Total Liabilities 129,619 121,027 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, shares authorized 5,000,000: Series A Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value ($100 liquidation preference value); shares authorized 150,000; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized 100,000,000; issued and outstanding 43,371,691 and 43,347,887, respectively 434 433 Additional paid-in capital 118,630 118,269 Accumulated deficit (79,156 ) (78,080 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 39,908 40,622 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 169,527 $ 161,649

Hudson Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)

Three-month period

ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenues $ 33,780 $ 36,350 Cost of sales 24,642 28,003 Gross profit 9,138 8,347 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 6,748 7,265 Amortization 698 716 Total operating expenses 7,446 7,981 Operating income 1,692 366 Interest expense (2,817 ) (3,311 ) Loss before income taxes (1,125 ) (2,945 ) Income tax benefit (49 ) (60 ) Net loss $ (1,076 ) $ (2,885 ) Net loss per common share – Basic $ (0.02 ) $ (0.07 ) Net loss income per common share – Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.07 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Basic 43,353,213 42,628,560 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Diluted 43,353,213 42,628,560



