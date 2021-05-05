Star Group, L.P. Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results

STAMFORD, Conn., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Group, L.P. (the "Company" or "Star") (NYSE:SGU), a home energy distributor and services provider, today announced financial results for the fiscal 2021 second quarter and six months ended March 31, 2021.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Compared to the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

For the fiscal 2021 second quarter, Star reported an 11.2 percent increase in total revenue to $604.1 million compared with $543.1 million in the prior-year period, reflecting greater volumes sold.

The volume of home heating oil and propane sold during the fiscal 2021 second quarter increased by 21.4 million gallons, or 15.7 percent, to 157.6 million gallons as colder temperatures, acquisitions and other factors more than offset the impact of net customer attrition. Temperatures in Star's geographic areas of operation for the fiscal 2021 second quarter were 16.2 percent colder than during the fiscal 2020 second quarter but 8.6 percent warmer than normal, as reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Star’s net income rose by $26.8 million in the quarter, to $85.2 million, due to a favorable change in the fair value of derivative instruments of $19.9 million, a $12.9 million increase in Adjusted EBITDA, and lower depreciation and amortization expense of $0.8 million, partially offset by an increase in income tax expense of $7.5 million.

Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA improved by $12.9 million, to $119.7 million, as the impact of higher home heating oil and propane volumes more than offset a $13.6 million decline in the Company’s benefit recorded from the weather hedge and an increase in total operating expenses of $2.7 million. For the three months ended of March 31, 2021, Star recorded a $0.5 million charge under its weather hedging contract, increasing delivery and branch expense; this slightly offset the $4.0 million benefit booked in the quarter ended December 31, 2020. By comparison, in the prior-year period – the three months ended March 31, 2020 – the Company (due to warmer weather) recorded a weather hedge benefit of $13.1 million.

“Although temperatures in the second quarter were 8.6% warmer than normal, they were 16.2% colder than the same period last year, driving overall improved performance while the pandemic ran its course,” said Jeff Woosnam, Star Group’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The volume of home heating oil and propane rose, as did net income and Adjusted EBITDA, and we continued to focus on customer service and operating fundamentals. In addition, during the quarter, Star purchased two small oil dealers and, in April, purchased another, adding approximately six million gallons, in aggregate, of annual volume. With these acquisitions we have now closed five transactions since the beginning of the fiscal year, equating to some 13 million gallons of product annually.”

Six Months Ended March 31, 2021 Compared to the Six Months Ended March 31, 2020

For the first half of fiscal 2021, Star reported a 7.1 percent decrease in total revenue to $1.0 billion compared with $1.1 billion in the prior-year period, reflecting the impact of lower selling prices, even as volumes rose, largely attributable to a decrease in product cost.

The volume of home heating oil and propane sold during the first six months of fiscal 2021 increased by 3.8 million gallons, or 1.5 percent, to 247.1 million gallons, as cooler temperatures, acquisitions and other factors more than offset the impact of net customer attrition. Temperatures in Star's geographic areas of operation for the first half of fiscal 2021 were 2.9 percent colder than during the prior year comparable period but 11.4 percent warmer than normal, as reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Net income rose by $36.9 million, or 42.8 percent, to $123.0 million due to a favorable change in the fair value of derivative instruments of $30.9 million, a $13.1 million increase in Adjusted EBITDA, and lower depreciation and amortization expense of $1.9 million, partially offset by an increase in income tax expense of $10.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $13.1 million, or 8.6 percent, to $165.1 million. The impact of slightly higher home heating oil and propane volumes, an increase in home heating oil and propane margins, and lower total operating expenses of $6.6 million more than offset a $6.7 million decline in the Company’s benefit recorded from the weather hedge, reflecting colder weather in fiscal 2021.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP Financial Measures)

EBITDA (Earnings from continuing operations before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization) and Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings from continuing operations before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, (increase) decrease in the fair value of derivatives, other income (loss), net, multiemployer pension plan withdrawal charge, gain or loss on debt redemption, goodwill impairment, and other non-cash and non-operating charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that are used as supplemental financial measures by management and external users of the Company’s financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and research analysts, to assess Star’s position with regard to the following:

compliance with certain financial covenants included in our debt agreements;

financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or historical cost basis;

operating performance and return on invested capital compared to those of other companies in the retail distribution of refined petroleum products, without regard to financing methods and capital structure;

ability to generate cash sufficient to pay interest on our indebtedness and to make distributions to our partners; and

the viability of acquisitions and capital expenditure projects and the overall rates of return of alternative investment opportunities.

The method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may not be consistent with that of other companies, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA both have limitations as analytical tools and so should not be viewed in isolation but in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP. Some of the limitations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are as follows:

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect cash used for capital expenditures;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated or amortized often will have to be replaced and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash requirements for such replacements;

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital;

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash necessary to make payments of interest or principal on indebtedness; and

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash required to pay taxes.

(financials follow)

STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





March 31, September 30, 2021 2020 (in thousands) (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,883 $ 56,911 Receivables, net of allowance of $5,797 and $6,121, respectively 187,457 83,594 Inventories 59,139 50,256 Fair asset value of derivative instruments 11,416 – Prepaid expenses and other current assets 40,821 29,554 Assets held for sale – 6,030 Total current assets 307,716 226,345 Property and equipment, net 97,929 93,495 Operating lease right-of-use assets 96,310 99,776 Goodwill 253,199 240,327 Intangibles, net 102,479 90,293 Restricted cash 250 250 Captive insurance collateral 69,653 69,787 Deferred charges and other assets, net 18,726 18,343 Total assets $ 946,262 $ 838,616 LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS CAPITAL Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 35,341 $ 30,827 Liabilities held for sale – 1,265 Revolving credit facility borrowings 35,000 – Fair liability value of derivative instruments – 11,437 Current maturities of long-term debt 13,000 13,000 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 18,588 19,139 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 159,880 127,286 Unearned service contract revenue 63,929 58,430 Customer credit balances 40,257 83,471 Total current liabilities 365,995 344,855 Long-term debt 103,408 109,805 Long-term operating lease liabilities 83,444 85,908 Deferred tax liabilities, net 30,074 17,227 Other long-term liabilities 26,065 25,001 Partners capital Common unitholders 353,793 273,283 General partner (1,991 ) (2,506 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (14,526 ) (14,957 ) Total partners capital 337,276 255,820 Total liabilities and partners capital $ 946,262 $ 838,616





STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except per unit data - unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Sales: Product $ 539,371 $ 481,275 $ 839,703 $ 913,963 Installations and services 64,744 61,788 137,732 138,045 Total sales 604,115 543,063 977,435 1,052,008 Cost and expenses: Cost of product 313,552 285,350 485,699 573,023 Cost of installations and services 64,361 61,273 133,664 134,942 (Increase) decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments (8,224 ) 11,670 (25,619 ) 5,253 Delivery and branch expenses 100,942 85,463 181,629 182,189 Depreciation and amortization expenses 8,268 9,089 16,225 18,139 General and administrative expenses 6,320 5,422 12,561 11,928 Finance charge income (799 ) (1,321 ) (1,205 ) (2,034 ) Operating income 119,695 86,117 174,481 128,568 Interest expense, net (2,136 ) (2,756 ) (3,987 ) (5,435 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs (243 ) (253 ) (490 ) (488 ) Income before income taxes 117,316 83,108 170,004 122,645 Income tax expense 32,152 24,700 46,980 36,482 Net income $ 85,164 $ 58,408 $ 123,024 $ 86,163 General Partners interest in net income 681 409 977 601 Limited Partners interest in net income $ 84,483 $ 57,999 $ 122,047 $ 85,562 Per unit data (Basic and Diluted): Net income available to limited partners $ 2.09 $ 1.25 $ 2.95 $ 1.83 Dilutive impact of theoretical distribution of earnings 0.38 0.22 0.52 0.31 Basic and diluted income per Limited Partner Unit: $ 1.71 $ 1.03 $ 2.43 $ 1.52 Weighted average number of Limited Partner units outstanding (Basic and Diluted) 40,382 46,244 41,324 46,760





SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Net income $ 85,164 $ 58,408 Plus: Income tax expense 32,152 24,700 Amortization of debt issuance costs 243 253 Interest expense, net 2,136 2,756 Depreciation and amortization 8,268 9,089 EBITDA 127,963 95,206 (Increase) / decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments (8,224 ) 11,670 Adjusted EBITDA 119,739 106,876 Add / (subtract) Income tax expense (32,152 ) (24,700 ) Interest expense, net (2,136 ) (2,756 ) Provision for losses on accounts receivable 732 2,193 (Increase) decrease in accounts receivables (40,998 ) 16,183 (Increase) decrease in inventories (2,475 ) 27,435 Decrease in customer credit balances (34,434 ) (16,564 ) Change in deferred taxes 9,022 (1,114 ) Change in other operating assets and liabilities 15,176 (5,087 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 32,474 $ 102,466 Net cash used in investing activities $ (4,059 ) $ (5,534 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (38,379 ) $ (101,173 ) Home heating oil and propane gallons sold 157,600 136,200 Other petroleum products 35,700 36,600 Total all products 193,300 172,800





SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited)





Six Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Net income $ 123,024 $ 86,163 Plus: Income tax expense 46,980 36,482 Amortization of debt issuance costs 490 488 Interest expense, net 3,987 5,435 Depreciation and amortization 16,225 18,139 EBITDA 190,706 146,707 (Increase) / decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments (25,619 ) 5,253 Adjusted EBITDA 165,087 151,960 Add / (subtract) Income tax expense (46,980 ) (36,482 ) Interest expense, net (3,987 ) (5,435 ) Provision for losses on accounts receivable 256 3,203 Increase in accounts receivables (103,987 ) (69,562 ) (Increase) decrease in inventories (9,652 ) 12,008 Decrease in customer credit balances (43,421 ) (32,462 ) Change in deferred taxes 12,623 222 Change in other operating assets and liabilities 35,534 27,423 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 5,473 $ 50,875 Net cash used in investing activities $ (39,962 ) $ (13,197 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (13,539 ) $ (32,276 ) Home heating oil and propane gallons sold 247,100 243,300 Other petroleum products 73,400 78,000 Total all products 320,500 321,300

Source: Star Group, L.P.





