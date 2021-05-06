Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Management transactions

English Finnish

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release May 6, 2021 at 11.20 a.m. EEST





Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Management transactions





Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Minna Raitanen Position: Other senior manager Reference number: 743700H95H3OPXDV6568_20210505155500_3 Issuer Name: Rovio Entertainment Corporation LEI: 743700H95H3OPXDV6568 Transaction details Transaction date: May 4, 2021 Venue: First North Finland (FNFI) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument



ISIN: FI4000440318 Volume: (1): Volume: 750 Unit price: 1.5 EUR

(2): Volume: 250 Unit price: 1.5 EUR

(3): Volume: 6,750 Unit price: 1.5 EUR

(4): Volume: 750 Unit price: 1.5 EUR

(5): Volume: 750 Unit price: 1.5 EUR

(6): Volume: 750 Unit price: 1.5 EUR



Futher details: Linked to stock option programme



Volume: Aggregated transactions: (6) Volume: 10.000 Volume weighted average price:



1.5 Euro











Transaction date May 5, 2021 Venue: First North Finland (FNFI) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument



ISIN: FI4000440318 Volume: (1): Volume: 1,450 Unit price: 1.45 EUR

(2): Volume: 550 Unit price: 1.45 EUR

(3): Volume: 7,450 Unit price: 1.45 EUR

(4): Volume: 550 Unit price: 1.45 EUR Futher details: Linked to stock option programme



Aggregated transactions: Volume: (4) Volume: 10.000



Volume weighted average price:



1.45 Euro

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:

Rene Lindell, CFO

RovioIR@rovio.com

+358 40 485 8985

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

https://investors.rovio.com/en

