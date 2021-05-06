Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Management transactions

Rovio Entertainment Corporation   Stock Exchange Release   May 6, 2021 at 11.20 a.m. EEST


Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Management transactions


Person subject to the notification requirement
 
Name:Minna Raitanen  
Position:Other senior manager
   
Reference number:743700H95H3OPXDV6568_20210505155500_3
   
Issuer
Name:Rovio Entertainment Corporation
LEI:743700H95H3OPXDV6568
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:May 4, 2021
Venue:First North Finland (FNFI)
Nature of the transaction:Disposal
 
Instrument:Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument

 
ISIN:FI4000440318
 
Volume:(1): Volume: 750 Unit price: 1.5 EUR
(2): Volume: 250 Unit price: 1.5 EUR
(3): Volume: 6,750 Unit price: 1.5 EUR
(4): Volume: 750 Unit price: 1.5 EUR
(5): Volume: 750 Unit price: 1.5 EUR
(6): Volume: 750 Unit price: 1.5 EUR

 
 
Futher details:Linked to stock option programme

 
Volume: 
Aggregated transactions:(6) Volume: 10.000
Volume weighted average price: 

1.5 Euro

 

 

 
Transaction dateMay 5, 2021
Venue:First North Finland (FNFI)
Nature of the transaction:Disposal
 
Instrument:Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument

 
ISIN:FI4000440318
 
Volume:(1): Volume: 1,450 Unit price: 1.45 EUR
(2): Volume: 550 Unit price: 1.45 EUR
(3): Volume: 7,450 Unit price: 1.45 EUR
(4): Volume: 550 Unit price: 1.45 EUR
 
Futher details:Linked to stock option programme

 
Aggregated transactions:
Volume:(4) Volume: 10.000
 

Volume weighted average price:		 

1.45 Euro

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:
Rene Lindell, CFO
RovioIR@rovio.com
+358 40 485 8985

About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and produced The Angry Birds Movie in 2016. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, was released in 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)