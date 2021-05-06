Spar Nord investigates the potential for issuing Senior Non-Preferred (MREL capital)

English Danish

Company announcement no. 14

As an element in complying with the capital demands that follow from the bank’s appointment as Systemically Important Financial Institution, Spar Nord has decided to investigate the potential for issuing new Senior Non-Preferred (so-called MREL capital).

In this connection, Spar Nord has mandated Danske Bank, SEB and Nordea as Joint Lead Managers to arrange a series of virtual investor meetings and subsequently explore market interest for the potential issue. Subject to market conditions and investor feedback, Senior Non-Preferred issuance in SEK and/or NOK with intermediate tenor will follow.

The issue will be documented with Spar Nord’s EMTN program, and the bonds will be listed on Euronext in Dublin. The bonds are expected to receive a rating from Moody’s of A3.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Børglum Sørensen, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236, or by e-mail at rsn@sparnord.dk.

Rune Børglum Sørensen

Head of Investor Relations

