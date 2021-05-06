SEACOR Marine Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

HOUSTON, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert provided the following statement: “SEACOR Marine continues to grieve for our crew members, partners and the loved ones of those who were lost in the capsizing of the SEACOR Power. Their memories will live long in our hearts, minds and communities. We are grateful for the efforts of all those involved in our search and rescue efforts. As salvage operations continue, we remain focused on supporting our team members and their families and will keep them in our prayers.”

SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2021 were $36.5 million, operating loss was $16.6 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $10.2 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations of $35.7 million, operating loss of $23.7 million, and DVP of $14.9 million in the first quarter of 2020. For the first quarter of 2021, net income attributable to SEACOR Marine was $6.0 million ($0.24 income per basic and diluted share), primarily due to a $22.8 million gain on the sale of Windcat Workboat Holdings Ltd. (“Windcat”). For the first quarter of 2021, the net loss attributable to SEACOR Marine’s continuing operations was $16.9 million ($0.67 loss per basic and diluted share). This compares to a net loss from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2020 of $17.9 million ($0.58 loss per basic and diluted share). Sequentially, the first quarter of 2021 results compare to consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations of $36.0 million, operating loss of $16.9 million, and DVP of $10.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the fourth quarter of 2020 the net loss attributable to SEACOR Marine’s continuing operations was $38.9 million ($1.54 loss per basic and diluted share).

Notable first quarter items include:

  • Operating results in the first quarter reflect continued improvement in market conditions across all international regions.
  • Reduced operating loss by 30.3% compared to the first quarter of 2020 primarily driven by a reduction in impairments and lower lease expenses.
  • Significantly improved liquidity position with $42.2 million of cash proceeds from the Windcat sale net of $1.6 million in transaction costs and other costs, and receipt of $12.5 million in unrestricted cash from tax refund claims under the CARES Act during the quarter.

After the first quarter, an additional aggregate amount of $19.8 million of tax refunds were received by SEACOR Marine completing the receipt of all expected tax refunds under the CARES Act. As a result of the Windcat sale and CARES Act tax refunds, since the beginning of 2021, SEACOR Marine has generated $74.5 million in cash and reduced debt by £20.4 million (equivalent to approximately $28.1 million based on the USD to GBP closing exchange rate on March 31, 2021).

___________________

(1) Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability when applied to reportable segments and a non-GAAP measure when applied to individual vessels, fleet categories or the combined fleet.  DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its individual vessels, fleet categories, regions and combined fleet, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. leased-in expense for leased-in vessels).  DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures.  DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP.  See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.

SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide.  SEACOR Marine and its joint ventures operate a diverse fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well workover and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance and repair.  Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support and emergency response services.

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.  Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters.  Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company.  These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements.  Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made.  The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law.  It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any).  These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS
(in thousands, except share data)

 Three Months Ended March 31, 
 2021  2020 
Operating Revenues$36,512  $35,667 
Costs and Expenses:       
Operating 26,307   20,735 
Administrative and general 8,611   9,394 
Lease expense 1,078   3,325 
Depreciation and amortization 14,798   13,362 
  50,794   46,816 
Loss on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net (2,273)  (12,572)
Operating Loss (16,555)  (23,721)
Other Income (Expense):       
Interest income 986   662 
Interest expense (8,018)  (7,374)
SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees (7)  (16)
Derivative gains, net 355   5,114 
Foreign currency (losses) gains, net (466)  710 
  (7,150)  (904)
Loss from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Benefit and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (23,705)  (24,625)
Income Tax Benefit (2,688)  (6,662)
Loss from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (21,017)  (17,963)
Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies 4,103   25 
Loss from Continuing Operations (16,914)  (17,938)
Income (Loss) Income on Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (Includes Gain on the Sale of Windcat Workboats of $22,756) 22,925   (2,054)
Net Income (Loss) 6,011   (19,992)
Net Income (Loss) attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries    (4,047)
Net Income (Loss) attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.$6,011  $(15,945)
        
Basic and Diluted Income (Loss) Per Common Share and Warrants of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.       
Continuing operations$(0.67) $(0.58)
Discontinued operations 0.91   (0.08)
 $0.24  $(0.66)
Weighted Average Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding:       
Basic and diluted shares 25,304,661   23,989,029 
        

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS
(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)

  Mar. 31, 2021  Dec. 31, 2020  Sep. 30, 2020  Jun. 30, 2020  Mar. 31, 2020 
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average Rates Per Day $11,323  $10,931  $11,052  $10,746  $10,886 
Fleet Utilization  55%  51%  54%  57%  57%
Fleet Available Days  5,505   5,824   5,807   5,258   5,361 
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $34,290  $32,693  $34,824  $32,389  $33,549 
Bareboat charter  729   732   677   723   724 
Other marine services  1,493   2,619   700   813   1,394 
   36,512   36,044   36,201   33,925   35,667 
Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel  13,418   13,057   13,401   10,704   11,186 
Repairs and maintenance  3,840   3,445   3,764   3,612   3,840 
Drydocking  2,217   1,753   585   566   1,365 
Insurance and loss reserves  1,958   1,670   1,764   1,489   840 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  2,202   2,081   2,131   2,075   1,841 
Other  2,672   3,556   3,074   1,682   1,664 
   26,307   25,562   24,719   20,128   20,736 
Direct Vessel Profit (1)  10,205   10,482   11,482   13,797   14,931 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense  1,078   1,798   1,200   1,202   3,325 
Administrative and general  8,611   8,556   8,861   13,241   9,393 
Depreciation and amortization  14,798   15,247   14,833   13,725   13,362 
   24,487   25,601   24,894   28,168   26,080 
(Losses) Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net  (2,273)  (1,796)  233   (3,453)  (12,572)
Operating Loss  (16,555)  (16,915)  (13,179)  (17,824)  (23,721)
Other Income (Expense):                    
Interest income  986   61   34   516   662 
Interest expense  (8,018)  (8,288)  (8,312)  (6,717)  (7,374)
SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees  (7)  (11)  (11)  (9)  (16)
Derivative losses (gains), net  355   (894)  5   85   5,114 
Foreign currency gains, net  (466)  (1,286)  (911)  193   710 
Other, net     (19)         
   (7,150)  (10,437)  (9,195)  (5,932)  (904)
Loss Before from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Benefit and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies  (23,705)  (27,352)  (22,374)  (23,756)  (24,625)
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense  (2,688)  1,865   (3,120)  (15,007)  (6,662)
Loss from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies  (21,017)  (29,217)  (19,254)  (8,749)  (17,963)
Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies  4,103   (9,681)  (588)  2,081   25 
Loss from Continuing Operations  (16,914)  (38,898)  (19,842)  (6,668)  (17,938)
Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax  22,925   51   1,765   602   (2,054)
Net Income (Loss)  6,011   (38,847)  (18,077)  (6,066)  (19,992)
Net (Loss) Income attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries     (31)  4   7   (4,047)
Net Income (Loss) attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. $6,011  $(38,816) $(18,081) $(6,073) $(15,945)
                     
Basic and Diluted Income (Loss) Per Common Share and Warrants of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.                    
Continuing operations $(0.67) $(1.54) $(0.79) $(0.26) $(0.58)
Discontinued operations  0.91      0.07   0.02   (0.08)
  $0.24  $(1.54) $(0.72) $(0.24) $(0.66)
Weighted Average Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding:                    
Basic and Diluted  25,305   25,265   24,989   24,851   23,989 
Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End  25,683   24,919   24,996   24,899   24,854 
                     

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION
(in thousands, except statistics)

  Three Months Ended 
  Mar. 31, 2021  Dec. 31, 2020  Sep. 30, 2020  Jun. 30, 2020  Mar. 31, 2020 
United States, primarily Gulf of Mexico                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $15,910  $18,405  $19,397  $15,574  $20,988 
Fleet utilization  6%  7%  5%  5%  11%
Fleet available days  1,518   1,797   1,871   1,842   1,864 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  67   45  37  32  116 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status  1,270   1,472   1,576   1,465   1,301 
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $1,489  $2,352  $1,668  $1,478  $4,375 
Bareboat charter  729   732   731   723   724 
Other marine services  546   794   473   513   642 
   2,764   3,878   2,872   2,714   5,741 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel  1,744   2,372   2,481   2,284   2,928 
Repairs and maintenance  654   386   338   314   617 
Drydocking  875         110   1,057 
Insurance and loss reserves  527   507   778   354   135 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  199   208   251   189   524 
Other  77   116   85   93   79 
   4,076   3,589   3,933   3,344   5,340 
Direct Vessel (Loss) Profit (1) $(1,312) $289  $(1,061) $(630) $401 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $664  $677  $716  $741  $2,138 
Depreciation and amortization  4,164   5,854   4,961   5,254   5,358 
                     
Africa and Europe, Continuing Operations                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $11,356  $10,837  $10,801  $10,918  $10,856 
Fleet utilization  68%  61%  68%  86%  90%
Fleet available days  1,356   1,472   1,472   1,395   1,437 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  78   138   45   90   56 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status  346   368   216       
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $10,502  $9,796  $10,861  $13,055  $14,010 
Bareboat charter        (54)      
Other marine services  (269)  343   (279)  (382)  184 
   10,233   10,139   10,528   12,673   14,194 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel  3,220   3,510   3,407   3,248   3,232 
Repairs and maintenance  1,191   1,437   1,158   1,463   1,585 
Drydocking  304   1,269   481   256   8 
Insurance and loss reserves  433   512   397   600   297 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  572   853   1,091   799   517 
Other  579   (674)  774   647   596 
   6,299   6,907   7,308   7,013   6,235 
Direct Vessel Profit (1) $3,934  $3,232  $3,220  $5,660  $7,959 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $356  $1,056  $430  $420  $1,133 
Depreciation and amortization  3,307   2,964   3,784   3,600   3,315 
                     

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
 UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

  Three Months Ended 
  Mar. 31, 2021  Dec. 31, 2020  Sep. 30, 2020  Jun. 30, 2020  Mar. 31, 2020 
Middle East and Asia                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $9,308  $9,455  $9,670  $10,245  $9,634 
Fleet utilization  73%  75%  78%  82%  73%
Fleet available days  1,852   1,840   1,809   1,613   1,671 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  115  68  89  113  200 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status  239  169  76  61  48 
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $12,575  $13,008  $13,672  $13,605  $11,767 
Other marine services  360   927   296   514   420 
   12,935   13,935   13,968   14,119   12,187 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel  5,208   5,411   5,171   3,795   3,811 
Repairs and maintenance  903   842   1,564   1,580   1,246 
Drydocking  1,066   41   104   200   414 
Insurance and loss reserves  702   501   451   430   339 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  559   604   482   955   665 
Other  1,144   3,618   1,771   819   683 
   9,582   11,017   9,543   7,779   7,158 
Direct Vessel Profit (1) $3,353  $2,918  $4,425  $6,340  $5,029 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $22  $47  $46  $32  $45 
Depreciation and amortization  4,710   4,505   4,379   3,921   3,790 
                     
Latin America                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $14,751  $12,921  $13,355  $10,752  $9,397 
Fleet utilization  85%  82%  99%  97%  93%
Fleet available days  779   716   655   408   389 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  94   66   7     3 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status               
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $9,724  $7,538  $8,621  $4,251  $3,396 
Bareboat charter               
Other marine services  856   555   212   168   149 
   10,580   8,093   8,833   4,419   3,545 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel  3,246   1,764   2,342   1,377   1,215 
Repairs and maintenance  1,092   780   704   255   392 
Drydocking  (28)  443         (114)
Insurance and loss reserves  296   150   138   105   69 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  872   416   307   132   135 
Other  872   497   444   123   305 
   6,350   4,050   3,935   1,992   2,002 
Direct Vessel Profit (1) $4,230  $4,043  $4,898  $2,427  $1,543 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $36  $18  $9  $9  $9 
Depreciation and amortization  2,617   1,924   1,708   950   899 
                     

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS
(in thousands, except statistics)

  Three Months Ended 
  Mar. 31, 2021  Dec. 31, 2020  Sep. 30, 2020  Jun. 30, 2020  Mar. 31, 2020 
Anchor handling towing supply                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $7,778  $7,967  $7,388  $8,383  $8,012 
Fleet utilization  67%  44%  54%  43%  39%
Fleet available days  540   641   644   667   709 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings    133  21  76  74 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status  180  228  276  273  273 
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $2,801  $2,236  $2,564  $2,413  $2,225 
Other marine services  (130)  433   (147)  (137)  559 
   2,671   2,669   2,417   2,276   2,784 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel  984   1,149   950   853   892 
Repairs and maintenance  241   542   432   679   408 
Drydocking  54   847   (2)  (19)  22 
Insurance and loss reserves  194   199   139   159   45 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  139   258   148   168   216 
Other  270   535   370   341   259 
   1,882   3,530   2,037   2,181   1,842 
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1) $789  $(861) $380  $95  $942 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $400  $1,127  $505  $518  $1,216 
Depreciation and amortization  494   494   495   500   561 
                     
Fast support                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $7,888  $8,074  $8,421  $8,590  $8,472 
Fleet utilization  61%  60%  63%  72%  76%
Fleet available days  2,207   2,300   2,300   2,426   2,521 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  182  155  71  137  156 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status  584  549  421  285  273 
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $10,657  $11,151  $12,212  $15,078  $16,284 
Bareboat charter  729   732   731   723   724 
Other marine services  (218)  (283)  (256)  (372)  (355)
   11,168   11,600   12,687   15,429   16,653 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel  4,041   4,409   4,180   4,166   4,659 
Repairs and maintenance  1,535   1,604   1,642   1,922   2,278 
Drydocking  1,178   912   587   274   36 
Insurance and loss reserves  466   471   353   304   332 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  726   836   976   1,180   904 
Other  1,141   2,085   1,489   1,203   1,000 
   9,087   10,317   9,227   9,049   9,209 
Direct Vessel Profit (1) $2,081  $1,283  $3,460  $6,380  $7,444 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $352  $352  $351  $352  $352 
Depreciation and amortization  5,096   5,113   5,105   5,405   5,118 
                     

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

  Three Months Ended 
  Mar. 31, 2021  Dec. 31, 2020  Sep. 30, 2020  Jun. 30, 2020  Mar. 31, 2020 
Supply                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $12,110  $11,373  $11,355  $8,477  $7,360 
Fleet utilization  63%  63%  74%  83%  79%
Fleet available days  1,319   1,360   1,257   527   433 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  105   12   23   13   3 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status  315   353   229   61    
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $10,082  $9,714  $10,541  $3,713  $2,520 
Bareboat charter        (55)      
Other marine services  346   482   92   (53)  (69)
   10,428   10,196   10,578   3,660   2,451 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel  4,158   3,364   3,821   1,591   1,206 
Repairs and maintenance  1,135   735   968   375   348 
Drydocking  110   (2)     197    
Insurance and loss reserves  474   238   230   106   67 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  1,003   622   601   219   119 
Other  880   1,205   1,022   246   397 
   7,760   6,162   6,642   2,734   2,137 
Direct Vessel Profit (1) $2,668  $4,034  $3,936  $926  $314 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $  $  $  $  $ 
Depreciation and amortization  2,977   3,060   2,673   1,000   787 
                     
Specialty                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $1,890  $2,025  $2,025  $2,025  $1,982 
Fleet utilization  100%  100%  69%  50%  38%
Fleet available days  90   92   134   182   242 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status        42   91   139 
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $170   187   187   184   180 
Other marine services  12   1   (9)  (10)  (19)
   182   188   178   174   161 
                     
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel  89   69   72   47   85 
Repairs and maintenance  8   34   51   102   103 
Drydocking     (3)  -   -   - 
Insurance and loss reserves  4   (2)  13   16   20 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  8   3   (2)  8   26 
Other  26   18   56   90   111 
   135   119   190   263   345 
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1) $47  $69  $(12) $(89) $(184)
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Depreciation and amortization $  $1,541  $89  $189  $206 
                     

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

  Three Months Ended 
  Mar. 31, 2021  Dec. 31, 2020  Sep. 30, 2020  Jun. 30, 2020  Mar. 31, 2020 
Liftboats                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $26,792  $24,561  $27,947  $24,894  $27,513 
Fleet utilization  29%  27%  23%  30%  31%
Fleet available days  1,350   1,432   1,472   1,456   1,456 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  67  18  64  9  141 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status  776   880   899   816   664 
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $10,580  $9,406  $9,319  $11,001  $12,339 
Other marine services  797   395   316   306   250 
   11,377   9,801   9,635   11,307   12,589 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel  3,806   3,742   3,963   3,545   4,097 
Repairs and maintenance  894   524   624   407   650 
Drydocking  875   (1)     111   1,307 
Insurance and loss reserves  719   690   1,055   893   679 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  320   349   370   343   490 
Other  677   1,642   538   219   147 
   7,291   6,946   6,550   5,518   7,370 
Direct Vessel Profit (1) $4,086  $2,855  $3,085  $5,789  $5,219 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $12  $19  $31  $44  $1,497 
Depreciation and amortization  5,659   6,009   5,980   6,081   6,128 
                     
Other Activity                    
Operating Revenues:                    
Other marine services $686  $1,591  $720  $1,056  $1,029 
   686   1,591   720   1,056   1,029 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel  340   324   415   502   247 
Repairs and maintenance  27   6   47   128   53 
Insurance and loss reserves  101   74   (26)  11   (303)
Fuel, lubes and supplies  6   13   38   157   86 
Other  (322)  (1,928)  (401)  (417)  (251)
   152   (1,511)  73   381   (168)
Direct Vessel Profit (1) $534  $3,102  $647  $675  $1,197 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $314  $300  $335  $241  $260 
Depreciation and amortization  572   (970)  545   553   562 
                     

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)

  Mar. 31, 2021  Dec. 31, 2020  Sep. 30, 2020  Jun. 30, 2020  Mar. 31, 2020 
ASSETS                    
Current Assets:                    
Cash and cash equivalents $68,409  $32,666  $42,314  $51,888  $67,441 
Restricted cash  3,352   3,352   3,352   3,352   3,353 
Receivables:                    
Trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts  42,680   45,325   48,294   52,169   43,602 
Other  11,265   10,924   18,365   13,814   27,249 
Receivables from SEACOR Holdings  19,332   18,832   18,814   14,394    
Tax Receivable  1,498   13,556   11,770       
Inventories  572   576   573   1,409   1,575 
Prepaid expenses and other  2,326   3,230   3,438   2,835   2,092 
Other Current Assets  423             
Discontinued operations     50,235   46,768   44,616   54,182 
Total current assets  149,857   178,696   193,688   184,477   199,494 
Property and Equipment:                    
Historical cost  1,000,430   1,012,873   996,370   987,741   857,118 
Accumulated depreciation  (297,792)  (291,538)  (280,468)  (271,097)  (264,365)
   702,638   721,335   715,902   716,644   592,753 
Construction in progress  32,530   32,327   51,969   52,456   49,186 
Net property and equipment  735,168   753,662   767,871   769,100   641,939 
Right-of-Use Asset - Operating Leases  7,046   7,134   7,670   8,148   8,286 
Right-of-Use Asset - Finance Lease  121   129   137       
Investments, at Equity, and Advances to 50% or Less Owned Companies  79,000   75,308   84,701   87,177   109,844 
Construction Reserve Funds              3,745 
Other Assets  2,624   2,734   3,108   3,200   3,227 
  $973,816  $1,017,663  $1,057,175  $1,052,102  $966,535 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                    
Current Liabilities:                    
Current portion of operating lease liabilities $5,139  $7,030  $9,446  $11,579  $13,167 
Current lease liability - Finance  46   36   27   -    
Current portion of long-term debt  34,888   32,377   52,108   51,793   37,084 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  21,428   29,967   28,888   21,323   30,064 
Due to SEACOR Holdings              66 
Other current liabilities  29,719   31,467   29,548   29,642   29,154 
Discontinued operations     30,927   28,555   28,882   27,392 
Total current liabilities  91,220   131,804   148,572   143,219   136,927 
Long-Term Operating Lease Liabilities  4,778   4,345   5,239   6,067   7,352 
Long-Term Finance Lease Liabilities  97   105   113       
Long-Term Debt  431,849   440,510   426,711   422,569   333,121 
Conversion Option Liability on Convertible Senior Notes  37   2   1   6   91 
Deferred Income Taxes  31,766   35,822   36,075   23,740   25,793 
Deferred Gains and Other Liabilities  4,910   3,239   3,810   5,137   7,940 
Total liabilities  564,657   615,827   620,521   600,738   511,224 
Equity:                    
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity:                    
Common stock  243   235   235   232   231 
Additional paid-in capital  452,290   451,179   450,320   449,116   447,425 
(Accumulated Deficit) Retained earnings  (50,029)  (51,839)  (13,023)  5,058   11,131 
Shares held in treasury  (1,110)  (848)  (848)  (847)  (844)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax  7,446   2,790   (380)  (2,541)  (2,971)
   408,840   401,517   436,304   451,018   454,972 
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries  319   319   350   346   339 
Total equity  409,159   401,836   436,654   451,364   455,311 
  $973,816  $1,017,663  $1,057,175  $1,052,102  $966,535 
                     

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)

  Three Months Ended 
  Mar. 31, 2021  Dec. 31, 2020  Sep. 30, 2020  Jun. 30, 2020  Mar. 31, 2020 
Cash Flows from Continuing Operating Activities:                    
Net Income (Loss) $6,011  $(38,922) $(19,818) $(6,668) $(17,938)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:                    
Depreciation and amortization  14,798   15,247   14,833   13,725   13,362 
Deferred financing costs amortization  260   266   278   284   279 
Amortization of employee share awards  1,111   859   1,204   937   1,069 
Restricted stock vesting  (262)        (3)  (175)
Director share awards           755    
Debt discount amortization  1,892   1,917   1,797   1,480   1,478 
Bad debt recoveries (expense)  24   (146)  185   271   (80)
Loss from equipment sales, retirements or impairments  2,273   1,796   (233)  3,453   12,572 
Gain on the Sale of Windcat Workboats  (22,756)            
Derivative (gains) losses  (355)  894   (5)  (85)  (5,114)
Cash settlement payments on derivative transactions, net  (919)  (441)  (426)  (265)  (199)
Currency losses (gains)  466   1,286   911   (193)  (710)
Deferred income taxes  (4,056)  (254)  12,333   (2,053)  (7,768)
Equity (Earnings) Losses  (4,103)  9,681   588   (2,081)  (25)
Dividends received from equity investees        2,117       
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:                    
Accounts receivables  11,345   7,668   (17,737)  (8,326)  (11,770)
Other assets  1,192   604   656   6,163   (893)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  (10,296)  (2,806)  886   (21,197)  4,774 
Net cash used in operating activities  (3,375)  (2,351)  (2,431)  (13,803)  (11,138)
Cash Flows from Continuing Investing Activities:                    
Purchases of property and equipment  (2,724)  (2,500)  (2,833)  (7,019)  (8,456)
Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment  3,266      3,539   14,030   3,105 
Proceeds from Sale of WWH, net cash sold  38,715             
Construction reserve funds transferred to short-term cash           3,745    
Purchase of subsidiary from joint venture           (8,445)   
Construction reserve funds used              9,148 
Net investing activities in property and equipment  39,257   (2,500)  706   2,311   3,797 
Investments in and advances to 50% or less owned companies  (736)  (1,248)  (713)     (245)
Principal payments on notes due from equity investees  919   1,225   490       
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities  39,440   (2,523)  483   2,311   3,552 
Cash Flows from Continuing Financing Activities:                    
Payments on long-term debt  (8,302)  (5,780)  (8,246)  (3,506)  (5,069)
Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of offering costs     1   (1)      
Interest on Finance Lease  2   1          
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and Warrants  8      2       
Net cash used in financing activities  (8,292)  (5,778)  (8,245)  (3,506)  (5,069)
Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents  4,621   1,004   619   (557)  (1,037)
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash  32,394   (9,648)  (9,574)  (15,554)  (13,692)
Cash Flows from Discontinued Operations                    
Operating Activities  (171)  1,895   1,518   2,255   2,549 
Investing Activities     (1,436)  (2,527)  (1,567)  (2,788)
Financing Activities        1,090   4   (153)
Effects of FX Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents     196   (26)  339   (390)
Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents from Discontinued Operations:  (171)  655   55   1,031   (782)
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash  32,223   (8,993)  (9,519)  (14,523)  (14,474)
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period  39,538   48,531   58,050   72,573   87,047 
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $71,761  $39,538  $48,531  $58,050  $72,573 
                     

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS

  Owned Joint Ventured Leased-in Managed Total
March 31, 2021          
AHTS 4  2  6
FSV 24 5 1 1 31
Supply 14 26   40
Specialty (1) 1 3   4
Liftboats 14  1  15
  57 34 4 1 96
December 31, 2020          
AHTS 4  2  6
FSV 26 5 1 1 33
Supply 15 27  1 43
Specialty  3   3
Liftboats 14  1  15
Crew Transfer Assets Held for Sale 40 5   45
Crew transfer Continuing Operations 1    1
  100 40 4 2 146
           

(1)   One owned vessel classified as a Crew Transfer Continuing Operations as of December 31, 2020 was reclassified as a Specialty Vessel as of March 31, 2021.