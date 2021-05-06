Celona Joins Cradlepoint’s Technology Alliances Partner Program to Collaborate on Cloud-Native Private Mobile Networks

CUPERTINO, Calif. and BOISE, Idaho, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celona, the pioneer of private 5G solutions, and Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered network edge solutions, today announced they have teamed to expand the reach of enterprise connectivity for underserved locations that now demand the highest levels of predictable wireless network performance. As a Cradlepoint Technology Alliances Partner, Celona is collaborating with Cradlepoint to enable a new generation of digital business initiatives across enterprise and public sector segments.



“Rapid uptake of private LTE and 5G technology is transforming enterprise connectivity,” said Özer Dondurmacıoğlu, VP of Marketing for Celona. “As organizations invest in network-connected systems and applications on which their businesses rely, they need the assurance that these investments are paying off. As a Cradlepoint partner, we aim to give our joint customers predictable wireless connectivity by translating their existing connected device infrastructure to private cellular.”

Celona has integrated its patent-pending MicroSlicing™ technology with the Cradlepoint NetCloud service to provide app-aware performance guarantees for connecting vital enterprise systems such as video surveillance cameras, IoT sensor infrastructures, automated guided vehicles and more.

As a result, the combined solution provides a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) by removing the need for expensive cabling requirements and delivers wire-like performance to essential business applications on enterprise wireless networks, with guaranteed SLA (service level agreement) for latency, throughput, and packet error rate metrics.

The joint solution combines Celona's critically acclaimed private mobile network architecture that leverages unlicensed cellular spectrum, with the flexibility of Cradlepoint NetCloud and their LTE/5G edge routers that seamlessly connect to both private and public carrier networks. When equipped with a Celona SIM card, Cradlepoint routers seamlessly connect Wi-Fi or Ethernet-enabled endpoint devices to the Celona private mobile network, acting as the onramp to translate critical application traffic to private cellular and then on to the corporate network.

“The rapid rise of private mobile networks – driven by the availability of CBRS and other shared spectrum options available around the world – underscores the growing role that cellular wireless technology is playing in enterprise network strategies,” said John Nye, director of Technology Alliances and Partnerships at Cradlepoint. “Partnering with Celona means that we can now offer our customers solutions that meet their specific needs for enterprise-friendly support, manageability and interoperability.”

Cradlepoint is the market leader in cellular wireless connectivity solutions, offering a wide range of 4G LTE and 5G routers to support both public and private mobile networks. Celona has developed the industry’s first vertically integrated private LTE/5G solution that gives enterprises everything they need to deploy a private mobile network, with a cloud native software architecture that easily integrates with any existing enterprise IT infrastructure environment.

The joint solution will be available starting in June 2021. To see it all in action, visit https://celona.io/cradlepoint.

About Celona

Celona, the enterprise 5G company, is focused on accelerating the adoption of business-critical apps on enterprise wireless and helping organizations implement a new generation of digital business initiatives. Taking advantage of the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) in the United States, Celona’s solution architecture is designed to automate deployment of cellular wireless technology by enterprise organizations and their technology partners. For more information, please visit celona.io and follow Celona on Twitter @celonaio.

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is a global leader in cloud-delivered 4G and 5G wireless network edge solutions. Cradlepoint's NetCloud™ platform and cellular routers deliver a pervasive, secure, and software-defined Wireless WAN edge to connect people, places, and things – anywhere. More than 25,000 businesses and government agencies worldwide, including many Global 2000 organizations and top public sector agencies, rely on Cradlepoint to keep mission-critical sites, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected. Cradlepoint was founded in 2006, acquired by Ericsson in 2020, and operates today as a standalone subsidiary within Ericsson's Business Area Technologies and New Businesses. Cradlepoint headquarters is in Boise, Idaho, with development centers in Silicon Valley and India and international offices in the UK and Australia. www.cradlepoint.com