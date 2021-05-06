Rackspace Technology Redefines the Art of the Possible with the Launch of Rackspace Services for VMware Cloud

SAN ANTONIO, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced the launch of its next-generation VMware-based cloud offering Rackspace Services for VMware Cloud™. The new offering is purpose-built to deliver a fully managed VMware Cloud experience by offering consumption-based usage, self-service management, and real-time provisioning. Engineered from the ground up leveraging VMware Cloud Director on Dell EMC VxRail®, Rackspace Services for VMware Cloud sets a new standard for managed VMware environments and introduces unique capabilities, including the ability to mix and match shared and dedicated tenancy seamlessly in a single environment.



“This isn’t just another hosted VMware product. We worked closely with VMware to push the art of what is possible and introduce some new outcomes for our customers that no other managed service provider or hyperscaler’s VMware environment can offer,” said Eric Miller, Rackspace Technology vice president of Private Cloud. “We believe the differentiation and value being added to the VMware platform makes Rackspace Technology the best place in the industry to run VMware.”

Rackspace Services for VMware Cloud also introduces Rackspace Elastic Engineering for VMware, a more flexible support and management model for VMware customers, which includes a new premium service level. Rackspace Elastic Engineering for VMware brings the Rackspace Technology industry-leading service model to customer’s VMware environments by delivering ongoing innovation, modernization, transformation, and world-class 24x7x365 operations.

“VMware Cloud is our innovative multicloud platform that enables organizations to accelerate application modernization across the data center, edge, and any cloud,” said Fidelma Russo, senior vice president and general manager, cloud services business unit, VMware. “Rackspace Technology has long been a strategic partner in helping our customers navigate their changing cloud environment, and we believe that Rackspace Services for VMware Cloud will further enable our mutual customers to benefit from modern and consistent infrastructure and operations with better economics and less risk. With VMware and Rackspace Technology, customers can benefit from the speed, simplicity, and better security offered by VMware Cloud.”

Rackspace Services for VMware Cloud features include:

• Flexible, dedicated, and shared-tenancy options

• Newly added consumption-based pricing

• Rapid, real-time deployment

• Self-service

• Automation

“Organizations are looking to add more simplicity and flexibility with their IT infrastructure while bridging the gap between public and private clouds to deliver a seamless hybrid experience,” said Chad Dunn, vice president, product management, Dell Technologies. “The Dell Technologies and Rackspace Technology collaboration, powered by VMware Cloud Director on Dell EMC VxRail, provides customers with the opportunity to address this need with industry proven, closely integrated technologies.”

Rackspace Technology is a leader in the Forrester Research, Inc. December 2020 report, The Forrester Wave™: Multicloud Managed Services Providers, Q4 2020.

