CGS Again Recognized as Top 20 Training Outsourcing Company by Training Industry

NEW YORK, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, has been named to the 2021 Training Industry Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies List. For the sixth consecutive year, CGS has been named to the list by Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders. Its Top 20 report is based on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.



Selection to the 2021 Training Industry Top 20™ Training Outsourcing Companies List was based on the following criteria:

Capability of delivering multiple types of training services

Industry visibility, innovation and impact

Strength of clients and geographic reach

Company size and growth potential

“After a challenging year for the business world, it is an honor to be named among the Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies by Training Industry,” said Doug Stephen, president, Learning division, CGS. “The Learning environment has completely transformed amid this disrupted economy as workers were dispersed and working remotely, reinforcing the need for training and development as organizations increased technology and tools to maintain business as usual. These challenges were further amplified by the technical skills gap. As an outsourced Learning provider, we partnered closely with our clients to ensure they had the programs needed to thrive. With innovative solutions to meet customer demands, coupled with this recognition from Training Industry, we are inspired and committed to continue providing agile learning programs and services.”

“This year’s Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies met the challenges businesses faced during the pandemic and created exceptional learning solutions to continue training initiatives during uncertain times,” said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. “Through best-in-class integrated solutions, these companies created engaging learning experiences for clients around the globe.”

The CGS Enterprise Learning Group serves as a trusted partner to many of the world’s most dynamic companies, delivering innovative, custom learning solutions essential to scaling people, processes and performance. Through tech-forward engaging programs, leveraging AI, AR/VR, machine learning and gamification, CGS provides professional development solutions, blending emerging technology with essential shoulder-to-shoulder training. Each solution is custom-tailored and designed to engage employees and keep clients’ employee-related business fundamentals strong in an ever-changing corporate environment.

About CGS

For over 35 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients’ most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @LearningCGS and on LinkedIn.

