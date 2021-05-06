ZetaDisplay signs additional contract with Swedish Match

English Swedish

Malmö –ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) has signed an additional contract with Swedish Match within the current framework agreement. The company has been customer since 2015 and the additional contract comprises screen installations during the coming five months. The installations are dedicated to the retail network of Swedish Match in Sweden, comprising of shop in shop solutions as well as flagship stores. The hardware order value is estimated at SEK 3.8 million leading to additional annualized SaaS revenues of SEK 0.6 million.



“We are very happy about the continued trust from Swedish Match. We will deliver new functionalities and advanced software integrations based on our own CMS platform. Digital communication at the point-of-decision has become even more critical in today’s retail environment. We are very pleased to team up with Swedish Match being able to facilitate a meaningful encounter with the consumer at the point-of-decision through the power of Digital Signage”, comments CEO Per Mandorf.

About Swedish Match

Swedish Match is a global company with market leading brands of tobacco and non-tobacco products for adult consumer enjoyment, as well as matches and lighters. Some of its well-known brands include: General, Longhorn, ZYN, Game, Red Man, Fiat Lux, and Cricket, with sales concentrated to Scandinavia, Europe and the US, as well as certain other markets.

About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay acts at the heart of digital transformations in physical environments. We contribute to nudging peoples’ behaviour at the point-of-decision in retail environments, public spaces and workplace environments. Our solutions are known as Digital Signage that we develop and offer as SaaS-solutions. We are a European leader and intend to drive the further consolidation of the market organically and through acquisitions.

ZetaDisplay has its head office in Malmö. The company generates revenues of approximately MSEK 450 and employs 200 staff at ten offices in six European countries and the USA. In total, the company handles more than 70,000 installations on over 50 markets. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm [ZETA]. More information at ir.zetadisplay.com.

