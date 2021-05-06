TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Voting Results From the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

KING CITY, Ontario, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWC Enterprises Limited (TSX:TWC) (“TWC”) announced the results of matters voted on at its Annual Shareholders Meeting held on May 5, 2021 (the “Meeting”), which included the election of Directors of the Corporation, all of the nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 31, 2021. The voting results for each of the matters presented at the Meeting are presented below.



There were 50 Shareholders holding 22,838,961 Common Shares represented in person or by proxy at this meeting. This represents 91.29% of the 25,017,440 issued and outstanding Common Shares.

1. Election of Directors

The eight (8) nominees proposed by management were elected as Directors of the Corporation to hold office until the termination of the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, subject to the provisions of the Corporation. Proxies were received on this matter as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Fraser R. Berrill 21,793,089 95.42 1,045,367 4.58 Patrick S. Brigham 21,787,778 95.40 1,050,678 4.60 Paul D. Campbell 21,483,726 94.07 1,354,730 5.93 Samuel J. B. Pollock 21,776,168 95.35 1,062,288 4.65 Angela Sahi 21,402,464 93.71 1,435,992 6.29 K. Rai Sahi 21,725,897 95.13 1,112,559 4.87 Donald W. Turple 21,690,289 94.97 1,148,167 5.03 Jack D. Winberg 21,787,668 95.40 1,050,788 4.60

2. Appointment of Auditors

The firm of Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as auditor of the Corporation to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are duly appointed, and to authorize the Directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor. Proxies were received on this matter as follows:

Votes For % Votes Withheld % 22,231,128 97.34 607,833 2.66

Corporate Profile



TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark, “ClubLink One Membership More Golf.” TWC is Canada’s largest owner, operator and manager of golf clubs with 48.5 18-hole equivalent championship and 3.5 18-hole equivalent academy courses (including one managed property) at 37 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.

