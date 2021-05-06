English French

6 May 2021

SHAREHOLDERS’ GENERAL MEETING OF 6 MAY 2021:

ALL THE RESOLUTIONS WERE ADOPTED.

Results of the EDF Combined Shareholders’ Meeting

The EDF Combined Shareholders’ Meeting was held on 6 May 2021 behind closed doors, at the Company’s headquarters in Paris, under the chairmanship of Mr. Jean-Bernard Lévy.

The shareholders represented held 90,84% of EDF capital.

They approved all the resolutions put forward by the Board of Directors, including:

Payment of a dividend of €0.21 per share for ordinary dividend, and €0.231 per share for loyalty dividend.





Every shareholder can opt for the payment of the dividend in shares. The period for exercising the option of payment in new shares will run from 14 May to 1st June 2021 included.

The ex-dividend date is set for 12 May 2021. The dividend will be paid in cash or shares as from 7 June 2021.

The issue price for the new shares delivered in payment of the dividend is set at €10.64. This price corresponds to the average of the first quoted prices of the EDF share during the 20 trading days preceding the day of the General Meeting, less the amount of the dividend to be distributed and a discount of 10%, all rounded up to higher euro cent.

The regulated agreement relating to the subscription by the French State of green bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (the “OCEANE Bonds”).





relating to the subscription by the French State of green bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (the “OCEANE Bonds”). The renewal of the mandate of director of Mrs. Colette Lewiner, Marie-Christine Lepetit and Michèle Rousseau and of Mr. François Delattre, for 4 years.





The biography of all the members of the Board of Directors can be consulted at the following address: https://www.edf.fr/en/the-edf-group/edf-at-a-glance/governance/board-of-directors.

The renewal of the authorizations granted to the Board of Directors to implement a share buyback program and cancel the repurchased shares.





During the assembly, Shareholders were given the opportunity to ask questions which were answered during the meeting.

The complete results of the votes, presentations as well as the retransmission of the entire Combined Shareholders’ Meeting are provided on the EDF website www.edf.fr/agm.



A key player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated electricity company, active in all areas of the business generation, transmission, distribution, energy supply and trading, energy services. A global leader in low-carbon energies, the Group has developed a diversified generation mix based on nuclear power, hydropower, new renewable energies and thermal energy. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 37.9 million customers(1), 28.1 million of which are in France. It generated consolidated sales of 69.0 billion in 2020. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

(1) The customers were counted at the end of 2019 per delivery site; a customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another for gas.

