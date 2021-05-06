KBC Group: dividend announcement

English Dutch

REGULATED INFORMATION

KBC GROUP

Naamloze Vennootschap (company with limited liability)

Havenlaan 2 - 1080 Brussels

VAT BE 0403.227.515 (RPL Brussels)

www.kbc.com

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

Communication of 6 May 2021 at 18:00

The Annual General Meeting of 6 May 2021 has decided to pay a gross dividend of 0,44 euros per share for the financial year ending on 31 December 2020 (0,31 euros after the deduction of 30% withholding tax).



Relevant dates are: