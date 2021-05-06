2021 Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo Agenda Announced, Early Bird Rates Ending

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizers of the ACT Expo, North America’s leading conference and expo for the latest advanced transportation technologies for commercial fleet operators, today released the conference agenda for its 10th annual show taking place August 30 through September 2, at the Long Beach Convention Center in Southern California.

Advancements in ultra-low and zero-emission vehicles, low carbon and renewable fuels, rapidly developing battery and hydrogen fuel cell electric technologies, and connected and autonomous vehicles will be on display throughout the week at ACT Expo. In addition to the industry’s most impressive and comprehensive technology display, numerous case studies will showcase the progressive steps being taken by commercial fleets across the board — from local municipalities to leading Fortune 50 global brands — to reach their economic and environmental sustainability goals.

“Having built this show year-over-year during the last decade, we are without question in the right place at the right time,” said Erik Neandross, CEO at GNA, the producers of ACT Expo. “There is a perfect storm converging right now, with billions of dollars of investment in the space coming together with aggressive sustainability commitments from public and private organizations, and a rapidly developing regulatory environment focused on quickly driving to a low carbon and zero emission future.”

The event kicks off with a trio of half-day sessions on Monday, August 30, including the return of ACT Expo’s always-popular Battery Technology Workshop. The Advanced Clean Transportation Investor Summit will provide unique insight into the incredible level of investment taking place throughout the industry at every level. And the TRU Workshop will explore the current state of low- and zero-emission transportation refrigeration unit (TRU) technology, results from multiple ongoing fleet technology demonstrations, and upcoming regulations and incentives affecting the future of this market.

ACT will prominently feature leading executives from across the industry via cutting-edge keynote presentations, mainstage ACT Talks, fireside chats, and two prominent roundtable discussions focused on the last-mile electrification, as well as the current state of hydrogen fuel cell technologies.

The program will also explore how traditional fleet procurement may morph into more of a service model as suppliers are increasingly offering innovative new ways to provide charging, vehicle use, and batteries “as a service.”

With school districts reopening around the country, an interactive panel of industry experts set to explore their current perspectives and plans for the adoption and operation of increased numbers of zero- and near-zero emission school buses in their fleets. ACT will also feature discussions on autonomous and connected technologies, as well as how fleets can maximize assets for charging infrastructure.

A staple of the annual ACT Expo show, the Ultra-Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicle Summit will once again provide a comprehensive discussion on the latest market trends for clean fuels and advanced technology in this sector. Building upon this annual heavy-duty summit, ACT Expo has also added a parallel Light- and Medium-Duty Vehicle Summit to explore the incredible innovations taking place in these segments.

With the most prolific and comprehensive collection of advanced technologies and low carbon fuel offerings in the industry, the ACT Expo trade show floor will give attendees hands-on access to the latest products and services available in the market today. From fleet efficiency technologies and telematic and connected vehicle solutions, to battery, fuel cell, and hybrid electric-drive platforms, and an array of alternative fuels and propulsion systems, ACT Expo will have it all. Renewable fuels, including diesel, natural gas, propane, hydrogen, and electricity will be featured prominently throughout the show floor and conference program.

“We have heard repeatedly from our fleet attendees that ACT Expo is truly a one-stop shop for all of the latest information for today’s progressive commercial fleet operator,” noted Neandross. “This year will be no different, except that we will have even more technology on the show floor than ever before. We are excited to get back to meeting in-person and look forward to safely welcoming the industry back to ACT Expo, which will be the first major gathering since the start of the pandemic.”

ACT Expo will also be hosting a series of preconference webinars leading up to the event. More information on the upcoming webinars, as well as featured speakers at this year’s live event, will be announced soon. Early bird registration is open through May 14. For more information, including important COVID-19 safety protocols, please visit www.actexpo.com

