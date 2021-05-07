Inbank Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 2021

English Estonian

In Q1 2021 Inbank earned a net profit of 2.55 million euros increasing 17% year-on-year. For the first time, the bank is consolidating its 53% stake in Mobire AS, which was acquired in January 2021. The return on equity in Q1 was 15.5%.

Inbank’s loan portfolio increased by 25% compared to Q1 2020 reaching 433 million euros. The deposit portfolio grew 22% and reached 453 million euros by the end of Q1.

Total sales for Q1 was 97 million euros increasing 49% year-on-year. Growth was driven by the Polish business unit that contributed 43 million euros to total sales, 258% more than a year ago.

In terms of product segments, sales finance grew 97% year-on-year to 71 million euros, amounting to 73% of total sales. Personal loans decreased by 37% to 9 million euros, while car financing increased in sales volume by 15% to 17 million euros.

For the first time, the Polish business unit reached quarterly profitability.

By the end of Q1, the number of active contracts reached 718,000 growing 18% year-on-year.

Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Management Board, comments on the results:

“While in March 2020 as a result of Covid-19 pandemic, Inbank’s sales fell by half, then March this year was Inbank’s best sales month ever. Since the second half of 2020, our growth has been driven by the Polish business unit, and this continued also in the first quarter, as the Polish unit more than tripled its volume and contributed 43 million euros to total sales.

It is gratifying to see that Inbank has successfully consolidated its position in partner-based channels – we sold 71 million euros worth of hire purchase contracts, which is almost twice as much as last year. However, the crisis and continuing uncertainty have clearly left their mark on consumer confidence, and the volume of small loans has not reached the level of the first quarter last year.

We have good reason to be satisfied with the financial results for the beginning of the year. In the first quarter, Inbank sold 97 million euros worth of credit products, which is 49% more than last year. For the first time since the onset of the coronavirus crisis, Inbank's profits have again begun to accelerate and we earned a total of 2.55 million euros in net profit, which is 17% more than a year ago.

As the economy opens, we expect strong growth in retail consumption and a recovery in loan demand in the coming quarters."

Key financial indicators 31.03.2021

Total assets EUR 582.4 million

Loan portfolio EUR 432.7 million

Deposit portfolio EUR 452.6 million

Total equity EUR 66.9 million

Net profit EUR 2.55 million

Return on equity 15.5%





Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros) Q1

2021 Q1

2020 3 months

2021 3 months

2020 Interest income based on EIR 11 116 10 887 11 116 10 887 Interest expense -2 143 -1 936 -2 143 -1 936 Net interest income 8 973 8 951 8 973 8 951 Fee income 449 294 449 294 Fee expense -789 -490 -789 -490 Net fee and commission income -340 -196 -340 -196 Net gains from financial assets measured at fair value 0 0 0 Other operating income 3 522 140 3 522 140 Other operating expense -2 721 0 -2 721 0 Total net interest, fee and other income 9 434 8 895 9 434 8 895 Personnel expenses -2 751 -2 399 -2 751 -2 399 Marketing expenses -543 -507 -543 -507 Administrative expenses -1 054 -1 047 -1 054 -1 047 Depreciations, amortisation -740 -479 -740 -479 Total operating expenses -5 088 -4 432 -5 088 -4 432 Profit before profit from associates and impairment losses on loans 4 346 4 463 4 346 4 463 Share of profit from subsidiaries and associates 336 416 336 416 Impairment losses on loans and advances -1 805 -2 419 -1 805 -2 419 Profit before income tax 2 877 2 460 2 877 2 460 Income tax -331 -279 -331 -279 Profit for the period 2 546 2 181 2 546 2 181 incl. shareholders of parent company 2 387 2 181 2 387 2 181 incl. non-controlling interest 159 0 159 0 Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Currency translation differences -126 -116 -126 -116 Total comprehensive income for the period 2 420 2 065 2 420 2 065 incl. shareholders of parent company 2 261 2 065 2 261 2 065 incl. non-controlling interest 159 0 159 0





Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros)



31/03/2021 31/12/2020 Assets Due from central banks 50 349 27 445 Due from credit institutions 19 185 19 784 Investments in debt securities 15 205 13 618 Loans and advances 432 672 402 212 Investments in associates 4 238 4 026 Tangible assets 7 837 833 Right of use asset 29 809 1 157 Intangible assets 17 247 16 139 Other financial assets 1 231 1 350 Other assets 2 334 1 297 Deferred tax asset 2 250 2 170 Total assets 582 357 490 031 Liabilities Customer deposits 452 592 391 341 Other financial liabilities 40 816 12 218 Current Income tax liability 1 096 864 Other liabilities 3 343 2 810 Debt securities issued 0 4 010 Subordinated debt securities 17 573 17 563 Total liabilities 515 420 428 806 Equity Share capital 961 961 Share premium 23 865 23 865 Statutory reserve capital 96 90 Other reserves 1 364 1 438 Retained earnings 37 252 34 871 Non-controlling interest 3 399 0 Total equity 66 937 61 225 Total liabilities and equity 582 357 490 031





Inbank is a consumer finance focused digital bank active in the Baltics and Poland with additional deposits accepted in Germany, Austria and the Netherlands. Inbank has over 4,000 active partners and 718,000 active contracts. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange.

