Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Share subscriptions based on stock options 2018

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release 7 May 2021 at 9.00 a.m. EEST



Share subscriptions based on stock options 2018

Between 10 February 2020 and 19 April 2021, a total of 235,102 Rovio Entertainment Corporation’s new shares have been subscribed for with the stock option program 2018. 7,000 new shares have been subscribed for with the 2018A stock options at a subscription price of EUR 5.08 and 228,102 new shares have been subscribed at a subscription price of EUR 4.96. The entire subscription price of EUR 1,166,945.92 shall be recorded into the invested unrestricted equity reserve.

As a result of the share subscriptions, the number of Rovio Entertainment shares will increase to 81,700,761 shares.

The shares subscribed for under the stock options have been registered in the Trade Register on 7 May 2021, as of which date the new shares will establish shareholder rights.

The shares will be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki Plc together with the old shares as of 10 May 2021.

