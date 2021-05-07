English Danish

Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL International A/S

Release no. 12 – 2021

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

7 May 2021

Registration of capital decrease by cancellation of own shares

At ROCKWOOL International A/S’ Annual General Meeting on 7 April 2021, it was decided to reduce the company’s share capital from nominally DKK 219,749,230 to nominally DKK 216,207,090 by cancellation of repurchased class A and class B shares, a total of nominally DKK 3,542,140 divided into 76,069 class A shares of nominally DKK 10 and 278,145 class B shares of nominally DKK 10.

Today, ROCKWOOL International A/S has registered the completion of the capital decrease with the Danish Business Authority. After registration of the capital decrease, the company’s share capital amounts to nominally DKK 216,207,090, with nominally DKK 111.555.580 as class A shares and nominally DKK 104,651,510 as class B shares.

Further information:

Thomas Harder

Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations

ROCKWOOL International A/S

+45 46 55 86 77

