BIO-key, Provider of Identity & Access Management (IAM) Solutions, including Biometrics, Hosts Q1 Investor Call Friday, May 14th at 10am ET

WALL, N.J., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity access management (IAM) and large scale identity solutions, including industry leading biometric capabilities, will host a conference call to review its first quarter 2021 results on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 10 a.m. ET. Results will be released prior to the market’s opening. Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO, Cecilia Welch, CFO, and Fred Corsentino, Chief Revenue Officer, will participate on the call.

Conference Call Details 
Date / Time:Friday, May 14th at 10 a.m. ET
Call Dial In #:1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 International
Live Webcast / Replay:Investor Webcast & Replay – Available for 3 months.
Audio Replay:1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int’l; code 10156403

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.bio-key.com)
BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard solution, that provide convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications and high-value transactions. BIO-key’s proprietary software and hardware solutions, with industry leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premise and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

Media ContactInvestor Contact
Erin KnappWilliam Jones, David Collins
Matter CommunicationsCatalyst IR
BIO-key@matternow.comBKYI@catalyst-ir.com
914-260-3158212-924-9800

