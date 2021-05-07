Senvest Capital Reports Results for The Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

| Source: Senvest Capital Inc. Senvest Capital Inc.

Montreal, Quebec, CANADA

MONTREAL, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported a net income attributable to common shareholders of $574.5 million or $224.27 diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2021. This compares to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($342) million or ($129.38) diluted loss per share for the same period in 2020.

Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedar.com

 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
INCOME (LOSS)
 (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
 For the three months ended
    
      March 31, 2021   March 31, 2020
    
Net income (loss) attributable to
    common shareholders    		 $574.5  ($342)
    
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
    attributable to common shareholders		 $224.27($120.38)


Tags

Earnings Financial Services stock/other markets quarterly press release

Contact Data