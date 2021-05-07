Senvest Capital Reports Results for The Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

English French

MONTREAL, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported a net income attributable to common shareholders of $574.5 million or $224.27 diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2021. This compares to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($342) million or ($129.38) diluted loss per share for the same period in 2020.



