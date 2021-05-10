Statement re timing of FY21 pre-close trading update

10 May 2021
Mothercare plc (“Mothercare”)
Timing of FY21 Pre-close Trading Update
Mothercare will announce its planned FY21 full year pre-close trading update on Tuesday 25 May 2021, ahead of its audited final results in July.
