Highwoods Publishes 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report

RALEIGH, N.C., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) announces it has published its 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report. This is the fourth annual Corporate Responsibility Report of Highwoods and highlights the Company’s Environmental, Social and Governance initiatives.



A copy of the report can be accessed by clicking on the link below and on the Company’s website at www.highwoods.com.

2020 Corporate Responsibility Report

About Highwoods

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.